It's one thing to win a few games in a row.

Even seven or eight or 10 wins may not necessarily put a team in the same category as the 1927 New York Yankees based on strength of schedule and other factors.

But make no mistake about it. What the Bradford/Reuther softball team is doing is officially impressive. Just ask Green Bay Preble.

The girls from Packerland had zero answers for the devastating pitching of Brooklyn Danielson and Aubrey Strelow Saturday at the Cedarburg Invite. And it resulted in a ninth and 10th straight victory for the scorching hot Red Devils, who improved to 16-3 overall.

Danielson did the heavy lifting and Strelow provided the save in a dominant 3-0 victory for Bradford/Reuther over Preble, which dropped to 21-4 overall. Preble was ranked third in Division 1 in the most recent Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll.

"We staked a 2-0 lead in the first on RBI singles by Lauren Jeanblanc and Brooklynn Danielson," Bradford/Reuther coach John Ruffolo said. "We extended the lead in the sixth on an RBI double by Danielson and held on for the 3-0 win.

"Our defense was outstanding. Right fielder Robin Loewen threw out a tagging runner at home plate from deep right field in the second inning. Center fielder Ella Krauter took away an extra-base hit with an over-the-shoulder catch to end the third with runners on base. Second baseman Lexi Siedjak stymied a fourth inning rally with a diving play to end the inning."

Danielson went five innings and struck out six and walked one, while scattering four hits. Strelow gave up only one hit and fanned three Preble batters in the final two frames.

"We grew a lot this week, winning three games in our final at-bat and taking on one of the state's top teams and controlling the game from the first pitch," Ruffolo said. "We're overcoming mistakes and playing for each other. This team has great energy and the potential to play with any team in the state."

Danielson led the offensive attack as well, with two hits, two RBIs and a double. Lauren Jeanblanc added an RBI knock.

As impressive as beating the highly-ranked Preble girls was, Bradford/Reuther's win over Cedarburg, 3-2, in nine innings may have taken the cake.

The Red Devils took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-out RBI single by Angela Parker, but Cedarburg scored two in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead.

This lead held until the seventh when the Red Devils tied it in the top of the inning.

Danielson singled with one out and was replaced by pinch runner Lexi Siedjak. With two outs, pinch hitter Celia May drove in the tying run with a hit to right field, scoring Siedjak from first.

In the ninth, Jeanblanc led off the inning with a triple and scored on a two-out line shot by Montana Hipper. The ball scooted away from the third baseman, giving visiting Bradford/Reuther a 3-2 lead.

Strelow, who started pitching against Cedarburg, struck out 14 hitters before giving way to Danielson with one out in the eighth.

Danielson struck out all five of the girls she faced in 1⅔ innings to close the door.

When the state rankings come out Tuesday, will the 16-3 Red Devils sneak into the state's top 10 in Division 1?

St. Joseph earns split

Despite a 1-1 record over the weekend, don't get it twisted.

The St. Joseph baseball team deserves its top 10 ranking in the state in Division 3, and the Lancers have just as good a chance as anyone to win the state championship this June.

They nearly defeated one of Division 1's hottest teams Friday night, then followed it up with a 16-5 pounding of Waterloo Saturday.

As of Sunday, the Lancers found themselves sporting a 12-5 overall record.

Against Waterloo, St. Joseph pounded out 18 hits, including seven doubles and three home runs - one each by Dylan Love, Eric Kenesie and Luke Schuler, during their trip to Waterloo.

With the Lancers down 2-0 in the top of the fourth, Dylan Love hit a solo home run to left to cut the lead in half.

Then Matthew Ashmus was hit by a pitch, Tommy Santarelli doubled and Kenesie hit a three-run home run to right field to give the Lancers a 4-2 lead.

St. Joseph added two more in the fifth. Peter Visconti singled, Schuler walked and Dominic Santarelli singled to drive in Visconti and advance Santarelli to third. Jack McTernan hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Santarelli, and the Lancers increased their lead to 6-2.

The Lancers added three in the sixth.

Ashmus walked, Tommy Santarelli bunted safely, and both advanced a base on an error.

Kenesie hit a sac fly to score Ashmus. Brady Davidson doubled to drive in Tommy Santarelli. Visconti singled, and Dominic Santarelli added a single to drive in Davidson and bump the Lancer lead to 9-2.

St. Joseph added seven runs in the seventh inning with two outs to really put the game away.

Visconti and Tommy Santarelli had perfect 4-for-4 days, Visconti finished with a walk and RBI, and Tommy Santarelli banged three doubles and scored three times.

Davidson was 3-for-5 with 3 doubles and two RBIs. Kenesie added 5 RBIs, and Schuler, Dominic Santarelli and Mcternan had two RBIs each.

Dominic Santarelli started on the mound for the Lancers, giving up two runs. Eric Kenesie tossed six innings, allowing three runs on nine hits to get the win in his first outing of the year.

St. Joseph, which went 4-1 on the week, improved to 12-5, 8-2 in the Metro Classic. The Lancers take on Wilmot Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Carthage and then travel to Burlington to play Catholic Central at 4:30 on Tuesday.

• St. Joseph suffered one bad inning at Beaumont Field in Burlington on Friday and ended up losing to the red-hot Demons, 12-8, in a non-conference game.

It was the 10th consecutive victory for Burlington (15-6). The Demons lost a fourth straight game April 15 before winning 11 of their last 13.

The Lancers came out of the gate hot, scoring three runs in the first inning. Kenesie was hit by a pitch and Davidson drove him in with a double to left field. Visconti walked, and Schuler singled to load the bases. Dominic Santarelli drove in Davidson with a sacrifice fly. McTernan capped off the inning when he singled to drive in Visconti and the Lancers led 3-0.

After the Demons got two back in the bottom of the first, the Lancers answered with two more in the top of the second. Davidson doubled, stole third and scored on Visconti’s ground ball to the right side. Schuler walked and moved to second on a passed ball. Dominic Santarelli doubled to drive in Schuler. Burlington again scored two runs to cut the Lancer lead to 5-4 after two innings.

Burlington came up with their big inning in the bottom of the fourth, scoring eight runs on a combination of hits, errors and walks.

The Lancers closed the gap in the sixth. Visconti walked, Schuler singled and Santarelli moved them both over with a ground ball. Jack McTernan singled to drive in Visconti, and Matthew Ashmus hit a fielder's choice to bring in Schuler to cut the lead to 12-7.

St. Joseph continued to battle back in the top of the seventh. Tommy Santarelli led off with a single, Kenesie hit a fielder's choice, Davidson walked, Visconti singled to drive in Kenesie and the Lancer threat ended there and the Demons came away with the 12-8 victory.

Visconti (1-2, 2BB , 2R, 2 RBI), Schuler (2-4, BB, 2 runs), McTernan (2-3, BB, 2RBI), Dominic Santarelli (1-4, double, SF, 2RBI) and Davidson (3-4, 2 doubles, BB, 2R, RBI) led the offense. Ashmus also had an RBI, and Kenesie scored two runs. The Lancers out-hit the Demons 11-9.

Joey Beirne started and took the loss for the Lancers, going 3⅓, giving up eight runs, five earned, four walks and two strikeouts.

Mason Ballard went 2-for-3, giving up four runs, zero earned, walking one and fanning one. Ashmus fired two scoreless innings to close the game.

Trojans shutout by the Generals

The Tremper High School baseball team lost 2-0 to Milwaukee Rufus King on Saturday at Andy Smith Field in Kenosha. The visiting Generals only mustered two runs on Tremper starter Rory Dutton, but that was all they needed in a nonconference victory.

Tremper dropped to 11-7 overall.

Milwaukee Rufus King scored in the first and third inning, and that was all it needed.

Tremper coach John Matera the game's highlight was Cal Adamczyk's defense in the third inning.

Adamczyk caught a fly ball in center field, then showed off his cannon throwing arm by doubling up a King runner at the plate.

Double play.

"Rory was able to rebound after a tough first inning and battle for four innings, and it was great to get Richie and Ethan some work as we prepare for a four-game week," Matera said. We had some really good at-bats, and couldn’t come up with a big hit with runners on base. Seeing good pitchers like Berger will help us as we face better pitching as the season progresses.”