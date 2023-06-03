LA CROSSE - Keany Parks officially proved on the biggest stage Saturday that his ridiculously long jumps in the 24-25 foot range throughout the spring were far from anomalies.

This is just what Keany does.

He jumps.

Far.

Far enough to squash the long jump field of the WIAA Division 1 track and field state championships and bring home a state title to Bradford.

This time, Parks leapt 24-1.25 to win it all in the Division 1 long jump competition Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

But how Parks won is even more impressive.

He wasn't going to win based on his first five attempts, so he saved his best for last - his sixth and final jump - and it shattered the previous best jump of the event, Milwaukee King senior Nate White's 23-6.

So it was a nail-biter, but Parks ultimately prevailed and gave Kenosha County its only state champion.

Furthermore, Parks placed second in the triple jump.

Westosha Central's Mason McNeill landed seventh in the state in the shot put, pushing a throw of 54 feet, 8.5 inches.

The best county girls' performances came from Indian Trail.

Vivian Jones continued her impressive, versatile postseason run by landing seventh in the long jump (17-7) and ninth in the 110 meter hurdles (15.28).

The 4x100 relay team of Jones, Amayah Houston, Alyssa Taylor and Gianni Harris nabbed eighth in the state in D1 with a time of 1:43.88. That same team placed eighth in the 4x200 with a time of 1:43.88, and the same squad ran a 49.51.

Girls soccer

TREMPER 6, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 0:

goals:

KT 4:03 emily slye dribbled down the side, turned into toward the goal, goalie came out, sly1 e slotted the ball across on the ground and lauren thomey made a beautiful slide to touch the ball into the goal

KT 19:48 Alaina Roth crossed the ball to the middle, addie melichar looped the ball over the goalies upstretched arms and into the back of the goal

KT 20:55 emily slye took the ball down the sideline, cut in toward the goal and scored far post

KT 38:41 Makenna balmes came up with the ball from her defensive position and shot a screaming line drive from 40 yards out into the back netting

KT 54:26 sofia rademacher slotted a ball across to addie melichar who one touched it in

KT 74:15 alaina roth played a ball at top of the 18 yard line to tess callahan who left footed a drive into the goal

shots on goal

KT 14

MR 1

saves

KT Kallista Street 1

"This was a very physical game which played out of control at times. Our girls managed to compose themselves well and our passing game was spot on. Everyone on the roster got lots of minutes and ad shining moments for us.

Our defense was especially strong today (Audri Allen, Celeste Chapa, Gabriella Bosovich, Emily Giese, Teagan Mattner, Makenna Balmes, Cicely Rallo), preventing them from completing any dangerous runs."

OREGON 2, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Lady Falcons, seeded No. 8, gave the top-seeded Panthers all they could handle Saturday in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.