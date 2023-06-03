Keany Parks officially proved on the biggest stage Saturday that his ridiculously long jumps in the 24-25 foot range throughout the spring were far from anomalies.

This is just what Keany does.

He jumps.

Far.

Far enough to squash the long jump field of the WIAA Division 1 track and field state championships and bring home a state title to Bradford.

This time, Parks leapt 24-1.25 to win it all in the Division 1 long jump competition Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

But how Parks won is even more impressive.

He wasn't going to win based on his first five attempts, so he saved his best for last - his sixth and final jump - and it shattered the previous best jump of the event, Milwaukee King senior Nate White's 23-6.

So it was a nail-biter, but Parks ultimately prevailed and gave Kenosha County its only state champion.

Furthermore, Parks placed second in the triple jump.

Westosha Central's Mason McNeill landed seventh in the state in the shot put, pushing a throw of 54 feet, 8.5 inches.

The best county girls' performances came from Indian Trail.

Vivian Jones continued her impressive, versatile postseason run by landing seventh in the long jump (17-7) and ninth in the 110 meter hurdles (15.28).

The 4x100 relay team of Jones, Amayah Houston, Alyssa Taylor and Gianni Harris nabbed eighth in the state in D1 with a time of 1:43.88. That same team placed eighth in the 4x200 with a time of 1:43.88, and the same squad ran a 49.51.

Girls soccer

TREMPER 6, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 0: Addie Melichar had two goals, Alaina Roth kicked out two assists, and the Tremper girls soccer team made short work of the visiting Huskies Saturday night in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

Emily Slye, Lauren Thomey, Makenna Balmes and Tess Callahan each added single tallies to help the Trojans (16-3-1) advance to the sectionals, where they will host crosstown rival Kenosha Bradford, the No. 3 seed, on Thursday.

Tremper out-shot Reagan, 14-1, and Tremper goalie Kallista Street added one save.

"This was a very physical game which played out of control at times," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "Our girls managed to compose themselves well and our passing game was spot on. Everyone on the roster got lots of minutes and ad shining moments for us."

"Our defense was especially strong today (Audri Allen, Celeste Chapa, Gabriella Bosovich, Emily Giese, Teagan Mattner, Makenna Balmes, Cicely Rallo), preventing them from completing any dangerous runs."

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 4: The Pacers beat the heat and Dominican to win their second straight regional championship Saturday night in Somers.

Kalyssa Carter netted a hat trick and two assists.

Julia Heathcock and Kaylee Carter each had two goals. Junior Belle Zarling played great in the middle for the Pacers, according to Shoreland head coach Matthew Grow.

The Pacers will travel to top-seeded Prairie School on Thursday for the sectional semifinal.

BRADFORD 1, WAUKESHA SOUTH 0: The third-seeded Lady Red Devils got all they wanted from a more than game South squad, but in the end Bradford's defense and just enough scoring were enough.

The victory sets up a potentially historic between Bradford and second seed Tremper Thursday at Ameche Field in Kenosha. The two schools are the city of Kenosha's oldest rivals.

Bradford (16-3-1) lost its only matchup of the season to the Trojans, 3-2, back on May 16. Haley Christianson and Lilly Lanhardt had goals for the Red Devils, but it was Lauren Thomey's two scores that were the difference.

Thomey, a freshman for Tremper, has been a scoring machine with 17 goals in 18 games.

OREGON 2, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Lady Falcons, seeded No. 8, gave the top-seeded Panthers all they could handle Saturday in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.