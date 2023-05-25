Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Could it be the year of the Red Devils?

With the competition in this corner of the state at a very high level, it won't be easy to make it to the state tournament.

But Bradford has all of the ingredients to get it done.

And the Red Devils are now two wins away from accomplishing that very feat.

On Thursday night at Bullen Middle School, the Red Devils slayed Franklin, 9-3, in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.

The win means Bradford will host Muskego, which beat Indian Trail Tuesday in a WIAA D1 sectional semifinal.

"Franklin came to play today and I was proud of how we stepped up to the challenge," said John Ruffolo Bradford's coach. "We got off to a rocky start defensively but we never let it affect our approach at the plate. We hit the ball hard throughout the lineup. The players were on a mission to win a regional championship, and it's exciting to see them reaching their goals."

Franklin took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and Bradford answered with a run of its own on a two-out single by Lauren Jeanblanc to score lead-off hitter Aubrey Strelow, who had singled to start the inning.

Bradford tallied three more runs in the second, all with two outs. Lexi Siedjak drew a two-out walk and advanced to second on a single by Strelow. Rachael Madsen ripped a triple to score Siedjak and Strelow, and then Madsen scored on a single by Angela Parker to give Bradford a 4-1 lead.

Franklin answered with two runs of their own off Danielson, who gave way to Strelow in relief. Strelow shut down the rally to keep it 4-3 and held them the rest of the way.

Bradford broke the game open in the fourth with five runs.

Montana Hipper and Lexi Siedjak led off with singles. Strelow knocked in the first run with a single, scoring Hipper and advancing Siedjak to third.

After Strelow stole second base, Parker drove in two more runs for her third RBI of the game. Parker came in to score on a Franklin throwing error. Danielson capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to deep center, scoring Lauren Jeanblanc from third, to give us the 9-3 lead, which would be the final.

UNION GROVE 5, INDIAN TRAIL 1: The host Hawks couldn’t string enough hits together, and Union Grove had a strong performance behind pitcher Emily Boyle to win a WIAA Division 1 regional final Thursday in Kenosha.

Kaia Mismash, Addison Johnson (RBI double) and Miller Finch mustered the only hits for Indian Trail, which finished the season 15-10.

Boyle struck out 10 for the fifth-seeded Broncos (14-10), who will move on to play top seed Oak Creek Tuesday.

Mismash had a strong outing despite the loss, with six strikeouts and only one walk for the Hawks.

"It’s always tough to lose but this game doesn’t define our season," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "It was a great season. It is always hard to say goodbye to our seniors who were key players in our sectional runs the past two years but we have a very young team and will have a lot of players returning. It was a fun team to coach and a great group of girls that really stuck together. I am very proud to be their coach."

MUSKEGO 4, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: Muskego only mustered three hits but made the most of them to knock off the Falcons in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Thursday in Muskego.

Kate Harrison earned the win with a complete game shutout. She struck out 7 and allowed 6 hits.

Meghan Lampos took a tough loss, going six innings, allowing 4 runs on three hits while striking out 8.

The Warriors scored the only runs they needed in the first inning when Chase Podrez hit a two-run homer to center field.

They added two more in the third inning when Lampos threw a bases-loaded, two-base wild pitch.

The Falcons were led by Emma Smith with two hits, but could only put two runners on in the 5th and 7th innings, respectively.

"We just didn't get the key hits when we needed them," Westosha head coach Tom Lampe said. "We played hard but needed that one hit. Meg pitched very well but we just didn't get any breaks."

With the loss, the Falcons ended their season 14-11.