GREENDALE - They're the only Kenosha County tennis players heading to Nielsen Stadium this spring.

And they're both from the city's largest school, Indian Trail Academy High School.

Will Murawski and David Porut poured it on May 24 at WIAA sectionals, winning the doubles sectional title and qualifying for Saturday's state tennis tournament.

Will and David‘s first match to qualify for state was against Muskego’s Augie Dunbar and Rowan Gray, and they won, 6-1, 6-1.

Next they defeated Franklin’s doubles team Julian Beckmann and Aidan Irish 6-1, 6-0.

For the championship they beat Wesstosha Central’s John Kinzler and Brett Hanke, winning the sectional for state 7-6 (matcc4), 6-2.

Baseball

St Joes 12, Living Word Lutheran 2, 6 innings

St Joes won its WIAA Regional semifinal game vs Living Word Lutheran at Carthage Tuesday, banging out 12 hits and winning 12-2 in 6 innings.

The Lancers got three runs each in the first and second innings, and starting pitcher Tommy Santarelli allowed only two runs in the second inning of his complete game and St Joes never looked back.

Living Word loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first, but Santarelli got a grounder to 3rd baseman Matthew Ashmus to force a runner at home and a fly out to right fielder Joey Beirne to get out of the jam.

In the bottom of the frame, Brady Davidson doubled down the third-base line, and Peter Visconti singled to move him to third.

Dominic Santarelli followed with a single to drive in Davidson.

After Jack McTernan was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Dylan Love walked to force in Visconti, and Santarelli scored on a wild pitch to give the Lancers a 3-0 lead after one.

The Lancers added four in the fifth with two outs.

Love and Ashmus walked and advanced to second and third on Zach Rizzo’s sacrifice bunt.

Kenesie singled to drive in Love and Ashmus with Kenesie advancing to second on the throw.

The Lancer offense was led by Davidson (3-3, double, sac fly, 3 runs, 3 RBI), Visconti (3-3, triple, HBP, 2 runs 2 RBI), Kenesie (2-4, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBI), and Dominic Santarelli (2-3, walk, run, 2RBI).

"Tommy Santarelli got the win with a very solid complete game performance, in which he got stronger as the game went on," St. Joe's head coach Ryan Gavinski said. "Santarelli gave up two runs, scattered nine hits, walked none and struck out four. He threw 75% of his pitches for strikes and also added a triple and run at the plate to help out his cause."

St Joes improved to 19-6 and traveled to Hartland Wednesday to take on No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran in a regional final, but the Lancers fell, 5-4.

More information from the season-ending loss wasn't available by press time.