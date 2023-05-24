Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SOMERS - Much like they've done all season, the Shoreland Lutheran girls soccer team outshined its opponent Wednesday night in a battle of Kenosha County private schools.

The visiting St. Joseph Lancers really had no idea how to stop the Carter sisters - Kaylee and Kalyssa - and the Pacers rolled to an 8-0 victory.

Shoreland is now sitting pretty in the Metro Classic Conference standings and sit at 12-5-1 on the season.

The Lancers dropped to 6-9-2.

It was all Carter sisters, all the time.

Kaylee scored twice, and Kalyssa added a tally to give Shoreland a 3-0 lead.

In the second half, it was more of the same.

Julia Heathcock and Kalyssa Carter handled the other scoring, including two from Heathcock and one from Kalyssa Carter.

"Kalyssa had four goals and an assist, giving her 45 goals on the season," Shoreland coach Matthew Grow said.

The Pacers play against Racine St. Catherine's June 1.

TREMPER 5, OAK CREEK 0: The Trojans scored four goals in the first half en route to an easy victory Wednesday night.

It was a balanced scoring attack, as Tremper got three goals from Lauren Thomey along with single tallies by Emily Slye and Tess Callahan.

"Hat Trick" Thomey benefitted from a long throw-in from Emily Giese to start the scoring in the 8th minute before adding another goal in the 14th, where Thomey gathered a deflected ball and one-timed it into the back of the net.

One minute later, Slye beat two defenders across the top of the 18 and booted a perfect kick from 15 yards out to make it 3-0.

The fourth goal saw Tess Callahn slot the ball to Slye, who knocked it into the far post for the goal.

In the second half, Addie Melichar had a "beautiful" pass to Thomey, who took two touches and shot inside the near post for the final tally of the night. Tremper head coach Todd Hardy's assessment of Melichar's crisp assist was just one example of how impressed he was by the Trojans' complete performance Tuesday night.

"We played a very inspired game tonight, with everyone seeing major time on the field," Hardy said. "Our passing was crisp, and we shot when we had opportunities. The team ended conference with a 7-0 record."

Addison Staskal finished the game with one save for the Trojans, and Kallista Street also saw time at goalie.