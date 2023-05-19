SOMERS - Carthage College is becoming the high school baseball venue destination this spring.

It seems like just about every Kenosha County has played there, and that's a testament to the renovated facilities.

However, Burlington Catholic Central probably wishes it didn't have to play there Thursday night.

There was a bulldozer waiting to run them over that simply didn't stop called the St. Joseph Lancers.

And it was Senior Night.

The Metro Classic Conference's second-place Lancers made quick, easy work of the Hilltoppers, earning a 10-0 victory in five innings and sweeping Catholic Central in the two-game season series.

Winners of nine of their last 10 games, the Lancers improved to 15-5 and 10-2 in the MCC, while Burlington dropped to 4-12 and 3-11.

The Lancers got hits from Seniors Joey Beirne, Brady Davidson, Jack McTernan and Luke Schuler.

Junior Tommy Santarelli pitched a gem, tossing a two-hit shutout, giving up only two singles, walking two and striking out six.

He also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-3 with a double and RBI.

After Santarelli got out of a jam unscathed in the top of the first, the Lancers busted out with six runs in the bottom of the frame.

Eric Kenesie led off with a triple to right-center. Davidson followed with a triple to left center, driving in Kenesie.

Peter Visconti then singled to bring in Davidson. Visconti stole second and moved to third on a passed ball and Schuler walked.

Visconti scored on a passed ball and Schuler scored on a passed ball to the next batter.

Dylan Love tripled to drive in Dominic Santarelli, who walked. Zach Rizzo drove in Love with a hit that dropped into right field and the Lancers had a 6-0 lead.

St Joes followed that with one in the second, two in the third, and one in the fourth.

In the second, Schuler and Peter Visconti both doubled and Schuler scored.

In the third, Kenesie doubled and Davidson singled to drive in Kenesie. Visconti also singled and the runners advanced on a wild pitch. Davidson scored on a passed ball.

In the fourth, McTernan and Beirne singled, and then Tommy Santarelli doubled to bring in McTernan for the 10th run.

Tommy Santarelli closed things out by striking out the side in the fifth inning.

Kenesie (2-3, triple, double, 2R), Davidson (2-4, triple, 2R, 2RBI), Visconti (3-3, double 2R, RBI), and Tommy Santarelli (2-3, double RBI) led the offense.

Schuler, Love and Rizzo also had RBIs.

St Joe's had 14 hits.

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 5: The Pacers won a wild one Thursday night in Whitefish Bay as the match seesawed back and forth all night.

Shoreland's Kalyssa Carter had three goals and three assists, while her sister Kaylee Carter added two goals and an assist.

The Pacers improved to 10-5-1 and 6-1 in the Metro Classic Conference. Dominican is now 7-4-1 (4-2 MCC).

Aside from the family force, the Pacers had an assist from Julia Heathcock.

In a high-scoring barn-burner, Shoreland and Dominican were deadlocked at 4-4 after 45 minutes, but the Pacers made the proper adjustments and came out hot in the second half.

Shoreland scored another three goals and enjoyed some clutch defense to outscore the Knights 3-1 in the second half.

"The defensive effort in the second half was fantastic, led by the efforts of Belle Zarling," Shoreland head coach Matthew Grow said.

While the teams were even mostly on shots (31-30 Shoreland), the Pacers also put more shots on goal than the Knights (18-16). Even the goalie battle was even, as Shoreland's Ella Malliet notched 11 saves and Dominican's keeper had nine.

Shoreland Lutheran returns home Monday to face nonconference foe University School of Milwaukee.

Softball

OAK CREEK 17, TREMPER 0