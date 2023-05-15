It took extra innings but, for the St. Joseph High School baseball team, it was worth the wait.

Wilmot rallied late to force extra innings but the Lancers held their nerve and won with a walk-off two-run home run by Peter Visconti to earn a thrilling 7-6 win in a nonconference game played at Carthage College.

The Lancers (13-5), ranked eighth in Division 3 in the most recent Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, and Panthers (7-10) combined for six runs to start the game. The Panthers scored twice only for the Lancers to answer back with a four spot.

The two traded a run back and fourth in the third and fifth inning but St. Joseph maintained their advantage until the seventh inning. The Panthers were finally able to get the better of Lancers starter Luke Schuler and scored two runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.

Schuler finished with 6⅔ innings pitched allowing five earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out six. Tommy Santarelli entered in relief and pitched the rest of the game for the Lancers.

After a scoreless eighth inning, Wilmot took a 6-5 lead with a solo home run from Jeffrey Bruton over the left field fence.

The pressure was on for St. Joseph and Eric Kenesie opened the bottom of the ninth off with a single to get the tying runner on-base. Kenesie moved up to second base after a groundout that advanced him into scoring position. For Visconti, he was in scoring position the moment he entered the batter's box and clubbed his third home run of the season to give the Lancers a 7-6 walk-off win.

Santarelli earned the win going 2⅓ innings allowing one run on a hit and a walk.

The Panthers rolled three pitchers in the game with Chance Ruby starting and lasting four innings allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Davin Ramey pitched two scoreless innings in relief with a strikeout and two hits allowed. Jake Christiansen closed out the game for Wilmot and took the loss after pitching 2⅓ innings allowing two runs on six hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Visconti led the Lancers at the plate going 4 for 5 with a home run, triple two RBIs and two runs scored. Schuler went 1 for 3 with three RBIs. a walk and two runs scored. Santarelli was 3-4 with a double and a run and Kenesie went 2 for 4 with a walk and 2 runs scored.

The Panthers were led by a 3 for 5 effort by Falletti with a home run, double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

TREMPER 5, BRADFORD/REUTHER 2: The Trojans were able to leap the Red Devils in the Southeast Conference standings with a win Monday at Andy Smith Field.

The game was tied at 1-1 after two innings when Tremper (12-7, 11-5 SEC) broke out the bats for a big third inning. Cal Adamczyk came up huge in the frame with a two-run single down the third baseline. It would be one of four hits by the Trojans in a four-run inning to give them a 5-1 lead.

Trojans starting pitcher Richie Dibble kept the Red Devils (10-8, 10-6 SEC) quiet from there. Dibble pitched five innings and allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.

“Richie located and mixed pitches very well," Tremper coach John Matera said. "I’m really proud of him for the poise he showed on the mound.”

Softball

CENTRAL 3, UNION GROVE 2: The Falcons came back late to win their Southern Lakes Conference game Monday at Paddock Lake.

Union Grove (11-9, 8-4 SLC) got off to a hot start and scored its first run on a single in the second inning. The Falcons (10-8, 7-5 SLC) tied the score in the third inning when Alex McKinney singled to score Emma Smith, but the Broncos retook the lead with a second run in the top of the fourth. A one-out single hit by senior infielder Rubie Steinmetz tied the score again in the bottom of the sixth, and senior outfielder Brooke Shumaker scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch.

“It was a tough game all the way through,” Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. “We are very similar teams. We just happened to get the final break, but Grace (Kitterman) did a great job of keeping them off balance. Hopefully, we can continue to play this way.”

Senior Grace Kitterman went all seven innings in the circle with four strikeouts, two walks and seven hits. McKinney, a sophomore, went 1 for 2 with a RBI and a walk to lead the team and junior Allison Loucas went 1 for 2 with a run.

ST. JOSEPH 10, BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3: The Lancers fought back from an early deficit to win their Metro Classic Conference game at Congress Street Park in Burlington on Monday.

Catholic Central (3-7 overall and MCC) scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the first inning. The Lancers (8-9, 6-8 MCC) were unable to respond until the top of the fourth, but scored two runs then to tie the game. The Lady Toppers scored again in the bottom of the same inning, but eight unanswered runs by the Lancers in the innings that followed decided the game.

Senior Lauren Santarelli went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs to lead the Lancers. Kayla Rutkowski, a freshman third baseman, went 2 for 3 with two runs and senior catcher Alyssa Hubli had a hit, a run, a RBI and a stolen base.

Sophomore Payton Hasselbrink pitched a complete game for Catholic Central with six strikeouts, four walks and 10 hits.

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 8, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 0: Freshman forward Kalyssa Carter led the Pacers to another Metro Classic Conference victory Monday at Somers.

Carter, who holds the school record for most goals in a single season (34), added four goals to her total against Martin Luther (5-8-3, 1-5-1 MCC). The freshman scored in the 19th and 40th minutes, assisted both times by junior midfielder Maren Fitzpatrick, made an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute and then scored again in the 55th minute, assisted by her older sister, Kaylee.

Kaylee had a hat-trick of her own, scoring first in the 42nd minute, assisted by Kalyssa, next in the 70th minute, unassisted, and third in the 72nd minute, assisted by Jacquie Rouse.

Senior midfielder Julia Heathcock rounded out the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 25th minute.

Shoreland sophomore goalkeeper Ella Malliet had four saves.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 4, WESTLAKE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (ILL.) 2: The Eagles continued to roll in their nonconference match Monday at Westlake Christian Academy in Grayslake, Illinois.

Christian Life (5-5-2) has won five back-to-back matches, including one in the Midwest Classic Conference, after opening the season 0-5-2. The Eagles will look to continue their win streak in their final match of the regular season at Brookfield Academy on Wednesday.

Junior midfielder Aliyah Doerr completed a cross ball from freshman midfielder Isabella Diaz in the third minute to give the Eagles the early lead. Westlake tied the score in the 10th minute, but sophomore midfielder Sydney Banholz put Christian Life back up with an unassisted goal in the 20th minute. Doerr scored a second goal, assisted by Naomi Miller, and then completed a hat-trick with an unassisted goal in the 39th minute.

Christian Life coach Alan Krass noted that freshman defender Lilly Klinkner “played a great game defensively.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Sara Barbaro made two saves.

PRAIRIE 9, ST. JOSEPH 1: The Lancers lost a tough Metro Classic Conference game to state-ranked competition Monday at Prairie.

The Hawks (8-4-0, 6-0-0 MCC), ranked second in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored six goals in the first half and shutout the Lancers in the second half, all while adding three more goals of their own.

The Lancers scored their only goal on a breakaway in the 15th minute, Prairie coach Joe Manley said.

St. Joseph is 6-7-1 overall and 3-2-1 in the MCC.

Boys golf

SEC MINI: Indian Trail led all county teams by placing third at Monday's Southeast Conference mini-meet at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.

The Hawks had an incredibly consistent outing with all five golfers shooting under-50. The team was led by junior Caden Jeffson with a 43 but was followed closely by junior A.J. Hamelink with a 44 and senior Ryan Edwards with a 45. Indian Trail finished with a team score of 179.

Tremper finished fourth with a 189. Junior Owen DeRousse led the Trojans with a 43. Tremper also had two finish under-50 with Blake Callahan (45) and Jacob Streit (47).

Louis Canady led Bradford/Reuther with a 52 ahead of fellow junior teammate Vito Cucunato with a 55. Bradford/Reuther did not post a team score.

Franklin won the event with a 163 ahead of Oak Creek (171). Franklin's Zach Koch and Victor Ignatowski and Oka Creek's Kyle Peck shot a meet low of 41.

Boys tennis

ST. JOSEPH: John Roscioli made a run to the finals at No. 3 singles at the at Metro Classic Conference Championships on Monday at The Prairie School in Wind Point.

Roscioli opened the bracket at No. 3 singles by defeating Greendale Martin Luther's Jose Pineda 6-3, 6-4. This set the stage for the championship match against Prairie's Benjamin Menzhuber, after he defeated Milwaukee Saint Thomas More's Adam Dolata 6-1, 6-0.

Roscioli fared better in the second set against Menzhuber but ultimately lost 6-0, 6-2 to place second at No. 3 singles.

Prairie finished with 45 points to with the MCC Championship ahead of Greendale Martin Luther (28) and Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (19). St. Joseph (14) placed fifth.