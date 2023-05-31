Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KANSASVILLE - The last two years have been historic to say the least for the Westosha Central High School athletic program.

There have been team state appearances from the boys basketball, girls golf, boys volleyball and baseball teams - all within a span of 12 months.

Now, the boys golf squad can be added to the list of Falcon excellence.

That's because on Tuesday afternoon at Brighton Dale Links, the Falcons shot a 325 to edge out third-place Muskego (329) and qualify for the WIAA Division 1 boys golf tournament.

Central's second place finish was well behind sectional champion Kettle Moraine, which fired a 309.

"The Falcons did what they have been doing all year - staying mentally tough and finishing strong," Westosha coach Mark Olsen said. "As usual we were led by Dylan Bruni, who finished with a 77."

"From that point it was very balanced scoring. With Evan Pelli shooting 82 and Connor L'Esperance and Matthew Martin finishing with 83s. The greens superintendent, Jim Wallace, had the White Course in superb shape for the event and as usual Brighton Dale proved to be a strong test for the high school golfers. Muskego went out early and posted a 329, and that was the score that Westosha Central had to beat in order to move on. Every one of the Falcons put the ball in the fairway on #18 and hit the green to seal the deal."

"I've watched many teams over the years in that position fail to get the job done. To say the least, I am very proud of this group."

Baseball

WILMOT 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 4: In a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday night, the host Panthers earned their second playoff win in less than seven days.

Wilmot played #1 seed Milwaukee St. Thomas More Wednesday with a sectional berth on the line. Results were unavailable by deadline, but will be in Friday's Kenosha News.

As for Tuesday, Wilmot, the No. 4 seed, continued its improbable run with timely hitting and solid pitching.

Wilmot (10-14) got timely hitting from Max Haley and Noah Canella, who came through with a clutch, 2-out, down-in-the-count single to tie the game at 4-4.

In relief, Wilmot's Isaac Fitzgerald tossed four strong innings.

It was head coach Karl Richter's daughter's 10th birthday Tuesday, so maybe luck was on the Panthers side.

"I feel good about our chances moving forward,"