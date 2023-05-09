The host Wilmot softball team scored in four innings and defeated Central 8-5 in Wilmot Tuesday night.

Kamryn Poepping was the winning pitcher, allowing 12 hits and five runs.

Meghan Lampos took the complete game loss.

The Panthers scored in the first inning when Keghan Pye scored on a Katie Beagle double. The Falcons tied the score when Sam Erber singled in Lampos in the third.

But Wilmot responded in their half of the third with two runs.

Pye was plated by another single by Beagle, and Katherine Bubel scored on a single by Poepping.

The Falcons took the lead in the fourth when Erber hit a three-run homer to left center. Again the Panthers came back with four runs.

Pye scored again when plated by Babel and three runs scored on a double by Kelsey Smyk.

Each team added a run late, but the Falcons could not muster a rally to close the gap.

With the loss, the Falcons drop to 6-4 in the SLC and 8-5 overall. They return to action this Friday when they host Wilmot (8-11, 5-6 SLC) in a rematch.

Boys Golf

CENTRAL, WILMOT: On Tuesday afternoon, the Falcons got a scare from the rest of the Southern Lakes at the conference's fourth Major meet of the spring, but they did what they've done all year — win.

Connor L'Esperance fired a 76, Dylan Bruni added a 78, and the Falcons showed out in a big way at their home course, Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.

Evan Pelli added an 80 and Matthew Martin's 86 were just enough as Central won the SLC Major #4 with a score of 320.

Waterford and Union Grove tied for second with 326, and Lake Geneva Badger fired a 332, good enough for fourth place.

Wilmot finished seventh at 360, led by Dane Turner with an 81.

Baseball

INDIAN TRAIL 7, BRADFORD 0: For now, the battle of western Kenosha belongs to the victorious Hawks.

That's because the Hawks made quick work of the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference matchup Tuesday night in Kenosha.

"Zeller really set the tone on the mound," said Indian Trail coach Martin Pitts. "Offensively I loved the production from everybody in the lineup. We had two very nice two-strike hits with two outs from Moyao and Callow.

Filippis also is starting to get comfortable and put good swings together, Pitts said.