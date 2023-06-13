When he's not getting NCAA Division 1 football scholarship offers, or traveling around the country playing the game he loves, Jamire Davis is running fast, jumping and even competing at the WIAA Track and Field state tournament.

A throwback to the old school multi-sport athlete, the St. Joseph junior shines on the football field, basketball court and in track and field, where he and teammate Ben Peterson once again proved two weekends ago that it's not the size of the school, but the heart of the students in it.

Yet another success story from St. Joseph, the city's only private Catholic high school.

Davis, a 6-foot-2 stud athlete, hit a hurdle and fell in the 300 hurdles at UW-La Crosse June 2, but the disappointment may have been masked by Tuesday's news.

Davis has received three D1 offers to play football, starting back on May 17 with Northern Iowa, followed by Valparaiso and now Army on Tuesday.

It was only a few weeks back he broke the 300 meter hurdles school record with a blazing time of 41.03, significantly faster than the previous mark of 41.80. St. Joseph head track coach Jon Furreness described a bit of a rough day at state for Jamire, but he knows how motivated Jamire is and how he'll be back as a senior next summer.

"Our performance at State this year was a mixed bag," Furreness said. "Jamire hit a hurdle and fell in the 300 hurdles. I think this will just inspire Jamire, and I fully expect to see him on the podium in both the 110 & 300 Hurdles next year."

"Jamire first came out for track as a sophomore as a sprinter. As his first season progressed, we could see that with his speed, athleticism and strong engine that the 300 Hurdles would be a good event for him. This spring, he broke our school record at 300H in regionals when he ran 41.03. This year, we also began to progress him into the 110 hurdles. He finished in fifth Place at Sectionals with a time of 16.65. I would expect him to have a chance, if healthy, to break our 110 HH school record as well."

Ben Peterson enjoyed the Lancers' best showing at state, taking third in Division 3 in the 200 meters with a dazzling time of 22.38 seconds.

Furreness fully expects Peterson and Davis to continue their ascent toward stardom as seniors next spring.

"Ben ran outstanding," he said. "This was his third season competing at the state meet, however it was the first time as an individual, and Ben embraced the opportunity. In his first two years on the track team we had pretty strong 4x1 and 4x2 relays, so he ran on both of those relays."

"Because of graduating a couple of our sprinters, we weren't able to put together quality relays, so Ben and Jamire both went the way of open races. Like Jamire, I fully expect Ben to be on the podium in both the 200 and 400 Meters next year. St. Joe's has never had two athletes in one State Meet make the podium in multiple individual events. We have been close before, but it's never happened. I certainly wouldn't put it past these two guys. That would be pretty cool to see."

In fact, the last time a St. Joseph athlete won a state championship in track and field was 2021 when Ben Pable took home shot put gold in D3.

Furreness is a longtime leader for the Lancers. He started in 1995 and just completed his 28th season. He's seen it all, from WISAA to WIAA, from Division 2 to Division 3, and so on. It's been a pretty successful run, since the school has sent student-athletes to La Crosse in 25 of his 28 years.

"Our peak number of boys and girls on the track team was one of our final years in Division II with 60 athletes," Furreness said. "After the Covid pandemic, we slipped down to only 20 athletes. In 2023, we had 31 athletes, with only two seniors, so we are hopeful of making a rebound in our numbers over the next few years."

Leading the pack next year will be Jamire and Ben, two kids that seem to have it all - the grades, the sports and the personalities.

"Jamire and Ben are both strong students, great athletes and most importantly incredible people," Furreness said. "Not only was I their track coach but I also had both of them in my history classes at St. Joe's. I found them to be engaged and talented students with strong work ethics and impeccable integrity. I find virtually no difference in their attitude and character from the classroom to the track. Ben and Jamire are also coachable athletes, and they take pride in their effort and performances."

"Ben spent most of his first two years running on the 4x1 and 4x2 relays. This season, as he moved toward the individual events, we also began his progression towards the 400 Meters. I believe the strength and confidence he gained by running open 400's and 4x4's helped him advance in the 200. In the last month of the season Ben saw his 200M PR drop by about a whole second."

So what's next for Furreness, Davis, Peterson and the Lancers?

"This summer, I will be working with a training group of mostly cross country athletes and sometimes we have our alumni runners come and train with them. Both Ben & Jamire are members of the football team at St. Joe's, so they will be doing summer training with them."