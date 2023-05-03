While the Indian Trail girls track and field team ran away with the Kenosha County Invite title Tuesday night at Tremper High School, to no surprise, the Central boys were in a dogfight.

It helps to have a big dog the size of powerful senior Mason McNeill on your side.

McNeill broke his own school record in the shot put, and the Falcons staved off tough competition from Indian Trail and Bradford to score 146 and win the boys side of the event, which featured eight of nine Kenosha County high schools - with Reuther the only one missing.

"My first throw was 51, so that was good," McNeill said via text message Wednesday morning. "Then I talked to Coach Tracy about my footwork. So my next throw I fixed my foot and stayed closed longer on my glide, and I tossed a 53’8."

"So that throw broke the record by 17 inches. Still have more in the tank, I want to be throwing 55+ by Regionals."

It was just a taste of the Falcons' success on and around Ameche Field, where strong competition from Indian Trail and Bradford made it a hard-fought victory.

Both the Hawks' boys and girls squads are perhaps the most complete in the county, and Keany Parks (has leapt 25 feet in the long jump already this spring) and the rest of the Red Devils' impressive athletes enjoyed strong showings.

But it was Central that held off the pack and won on the boys side.

For the girls, Indian Trail dominated, racking up 281.5 points, more than doubling second-place Central (127).

Tremper landed in third for the girls with 72.5 points.

Wilmot took fourth for the boys (93), ahead of the meet's best private school showing from St. Joseph (63).

The Shoreland Lutheran girls placed fourth with 62 points.

"I would say both our sprinters and long distance runners were a huge help to the win last night," McNeill added. "Everyone that ran stepped up and got top 3 in all there events."

Central track and field head coach Dee Dee Reeves said the 3,200 relay squad (first place), 110 hurdles (Falcons finished 1-2) and McNeill in the shot put and discus were particularly solid Tuesday night.

"The boys won the 3,200, went 1-2 in 110 hurdles and Mason won shot and discus with a new school record in shot," Reeves said Wednesday morning. "We had a strong finish in almost every event, which made the win possible. Everyone did their best under those very non-track conditions."

"All the guys just really stepped up and performed well. Jacob Meredith, Alex Sippy, Mike and Jake Rasor just to name a few, turned in stellar performances in multiple events. It made the cold and wind a lot easier to deal with."

Joey Kavalauskas, another integral member of the Central track squad, sees plenty of potential in this year's team.

"I would say our 4x4 and 4x8 are looking real nice, and our 4x2 has a chance to make it to sectionals, but is going to have to fight for that state spot," Kavalauskas said Wednesday.