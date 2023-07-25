PADDOCK LAKE - For years, the Westosha Central girls volleyball team was a powerhouse.

Multiple state championships, conference titles and a plethora of girls taking their games to the collegiate level.

What you may not know is that the Lady Falcons can get the job done in the classroom as well.

And they're being rewarded for it for a sixth straight year.

Recently, the Westosha girls received the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for their commitment to excellence in the classroom, and it's nothing new for the program according to head coach Megan Awe.

Westosha was the only Kenosha County squad that won it this year, and they've actually won it every year since 2018.

“Being student-athletes we make it a priority to put our academics first and take it seriously," Westosha senior Chloe Lois said. "Out of 15 of us on the varsity team 13 were honor roll students, which represents our hard work to keep up with our studies."

You don't always read about area varsity sports teams and their schoolwork, but they have to go to class and get good grades just like everyone else, and it can be difficult to do homework when practices can run late on a school night, or an away game bus trip doesn't allow a student-athlete to get home and start homework until 9 or 10 p.m.

At Westosha, however, Awe cultivates a culture where academics are just as important as wins.

"As a varsity team this academic year the ladies compiled a 3.65 Team GPA," Awe said. "We had two players maintain a 4.0 this school year and a third just missed having it for the whole year. They are taking honors classes, AP courses, etc. and learning to balance school, sports and everything in between."

"We stress to our athletes that their grades and knowledge obtained in the classroom will take them further in life. We know that not every athlete is going to go on and play collegiately, but regardless of their post high school plan, having strong grades will open more doors, and to us that is important."

"Before matches you may find many of the athletes working on homework and/or creating little study groups if they have similar classes. Many of the players go to grab something to eat and will sit in a classroom working on their homework until game time. We have upperclassmen helping out underclassmen, and I do check in on their grades and missing work just to see if they need help in areas beyond the court."

The USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams (men/women, boys/girls, indoor/ beach) that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale, or an 82.0 on a 100-point scale.

Coaches need to have a membership for this.

Junior Shelby Fabbri says the commitment to the team is important both on and off the court.

"I feel that as student-athletes we really need to emphasize our performance in the classroom as well as on the court," Fabbri said. "It is important to take our hard work and determination we have for our sport and really apply that to our academics. Our academic presence is just as important if not more important than our court presence."

Westosha also received the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award, thanks to 13 of the 15 team members receiving the Individual Academic Award this past school year.

Back in 2021, the AVCA added a Best and Brightest Award, and three Falcons have received this rare honor.

Karis Bridleman was First Team Best and Brightest (3.7 unweighted GPA/4.2 weighted GPA or above), and Sydney Selburg and Lauren Foerster each earned Third Team Best and Brightest (3.0/3.5).

"We are proud of our athletes and all of the work it takes to have this caliber of excellence in the classroom," Awe said.