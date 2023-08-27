The wait is over and it's time to honor the best players in Kenosha County.

It seems like only yesterday that the Bradford Red Devils were a few outs away from advancing to the WIAA state tournament. Up by one run in a Division 1 sectional final against rival Oak Creek, the Knights rallied to tie the game and send it to extras, where Oak Creek ultimately walked off for the win.

But what an incredible run by Brooklyn Danielson, Aubrey Strelow and the Red Devils, who finished 20-6 for one of the best records in school history and lost in that eight-inning thriller, 2-1.

Bradford and Indian Trail lead the 2023 Kenosha News All-County Softball squad, which was determined with the help of area coaches. Things like stats, team performance, accolades and other intangibles account for a first team "grade." If someone is a first teamer, they're on the first team, regardless of position.

There's also a second team and honorable mention.

The Red Devils and Hawks led the way with three nominees each on the first team, and Wilmot added two selections.

Both the Panthers and Hawks advanced to regional finals.

There is representation from all eight county teams, including St. Joseph, Christian Life, Westosha Central, Shoreland Lutheran and Tremper.

Co-players of the year

Keghan Pye, senior, Wilmot and Brooklyn Danielson, Bradford

The county's only first team all-state selection needs to be a player of the year, because the leadoff batter for the Panthers hit .546 in the Southern Lakes Conference, one of the state's toughest traditionally.

Moreover, she's playing Division I college softball at Evansville next year.

Pye hit .518 overall with 43 hits, 35 runs, 25 stolen bases and nine RBIs.

Defensively in center field, Pye had a .950 fielding percentage with 28 putouts and one outfield assist. She was named first team all-conference, all-district, and played in the Wisconsin Senior All-Star game. She was also nominated for Academic All-State honors.

"Keghan was a key to Wilmot’s team this year," Wilmot head coach Jacob Mudge said. "Batting leadoff and playing center field, she put up great numbers in and out of conference. Keghan is lightning fast on the bases and had the most steals out of any player in our conference, most runs scored in our conference, second in hits and third in batting average. She is also able to cover a lot of ground in center field, tracking down almost every ball hit in her range and deterring runners with her great arm."

Danielson, the most dominant force on the county's best team, was also a no-brainer for player of the year.

She went 11-1 on the mound with a 0.78 ERA in 71-2/3 innings with 124 strikeouts and a microscopic 17 walks. The Southeast Conference Pitcher of the Year, Danielson hit .338 with a .481 slugging percentage and 23 RBIs.

Danielson was dominant in the WIAA playoffs, and helped lead the Red Devils to a WIAA sectional final, where they were a couple outs away from advancing to the state tournament. She held the Knights hitless and scoreless through five innings.

She also earned WFSCA All-District and Second Team All-State honors. Only a sophomore, Danielson has two more years to try to help the Red Devils get to softball's Promised Land at UW-Madison.

"Brooklynn's growth as a pitcher from her freshmen year to her sophomore year was tremendous," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "She puts in the work year-round to develop both her overall strength and her softball-specific skills. Brooklynn gets more swings and misses than any pitcher I have seen in the state. She is a fiery competitor who shows up every day to give her best effort."

Aubrey Strelow, sophomore, Bradford

Strelow showed off her pitching prowess in the sectional final against Oak Creek, firing three relief innings of scoreless softball before allowing the game-winning hit.

Strelow pitched, played outfield and first base, hitting .404 with a .618 slugging percentage and leading the team in triples from the leadoff spot.

On the mound, she was 8-4 with a 1.35 ERA in 88 innings with a stunning 136 strikeouts and 25 walks.

Strelow earned honorable mention All-State, all-district and first team all-SEC accolades.

Strelow and Danielson will provide one of the state's best 1-2 punches against opposing batters the next two years, and this year's sectional final run is only the beginning. Don't be surprised if the Red Devils make one, if not two state tournament runs the next two years.

The two pitchers are that good.

"Aubrey faced the best offenses in the state and didn't flinch, giving us a chance to win in every game she pitched," Ruffolo said. "Her velocity and change of speeds is outstanding. Offensively, she was a catalyst to our offense in the leadoff spot, driving the ball to all fields against all-state caliber pitchers."

Meghan Lampos, sophomore, Westosha Central

One of the state's most dominant and overpowering pitchers, Lampos went 9-7 with a 2.6 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 105 innings.

She only allowed 28 hits all year.

Lampos earned first team all-Southern Lakes Conference and Southeast all-district honorable mention.

"Meg is one of the key players to our team's success," Central coach Tom Lampe said. "She is our starting pitcher and one of the best pitchers in the area."

Alona Boydston, junior, Indian Trail

The Hawks' catcher hit .493 with a .753 slugging percentage, two home runs and 33 RBIs.

The Division I Butler University signee was the team captain and earned second team all-state (head coach Matthew Bradley says it should've been first team) along with first team all-SEC.

Boydston is a bona fide slugger, but she's just as good defensively with a rocket arm. She had a .983 fielding percentage and only allowed six stolen bases all year.

Her intangibles are what set Boydston apart.

"Alona is far more than offensive numbers which are impressive, she receives the ball as well as anyone and manages our pitchers and anchors our defense," Bradley said. "Runners are intimidated by her arm and few run on her. She has been an amazing star for us."

Morgan Calhoun, sophomore, Indian Trail

The sensation hit a ridiculous .529, second-best mark in the county behind Tremper's Chloe Wamboldt (.542).

Calhoun played shortsto and had a .904 fielding percentage, earning first team all-SEC, honorable mention all-state and all-district.

Calhoun banged three home runs with 31 RBIs, and slugged .835 with a 1.411 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS). She added 45 hits and seven stolen bases.

"Morgan really came into her own this year playing one of the most demanding positions on the field," Bradley said. "She’s a gifted player that can hit for average and power as well as the ability to steal bases. Her rocket arm and range takes away hits. She will be a mainstay for us for the next two years."

Much like Bradford, look for the Hawks to be a force next year with Boydston and Calhoun returning.

Kaia Mismash, senior, Indian Trail

Mismash was a nightmare mismatch for any pitcher she faced, racking up a .458 batting average, 33 runs and 17 stolen bases. The Lake Forest (Ill.) College commit was a two-year starter and a first team all-SEC pick in 2023.

Defensively, Mismash added a .960 fielding percentage.

"She was truly the catalyst for our offense and led the team in stolen bases and runs scored," Bradley said. "She is the best defensive centerfielder in the area, her fielding percentage doesn’t do her justice. She takes away so many hits and doubles in the gap it has to be seen. Her speed and ability to track drives in the outfield has been incredible. She emerged as a true leader and captain. She will be tough to replace."

Katie Beagle, senior, Wilmot

A Division II University of Illinois-Springfield commit for next year, Beagle hit .467 with a .656 slugging percentage, 14 doubles, one home run, 31 RBIs and 24 runs to lead the Panthers to a regional final this past spring.

Pitching, she went 6-4 with 66 strikeouts in 68 innings. She boasted a .937 fielding percentage with 38 assists and 21 put-outs.

Beagle was named first team all-SLC, all-district and honorable mention all-state.

"Katie was an ultimate utility player for us this season," Mudge said. "She pitched in many games and had a winning record, locked down the right side of the infield at second base most of the season, played third when needed, and even caught a few games with no issues. Her bat was explosive in our lineup. Katie hit third for most of the season and drove in a lot of runs for us."

Chloe Wamboldt, senior, Tremper

Wamboldt led the county with a .542 batting average, racking up a 1.140 OPS and .800 slugging percentage. She cracked two home runs with 17 RBIs.

Wamboldt tallied 39 hits in 72 at-bats.

According to Tremper head coach Emma Dummer, Wamboldt is the "hardest-working and most versatile" player on the team.

She earned first team all-SEC honors and all-district accolades.

Rachael Madsen, senior, Bradford

With a .368 batting average, team-leading .697 slugging percentage and three home runs, 19 RBIs and 14 extra-base hits, Madsen was key for the Red Devils in 2023.

She was the catcher that handled Danielson and Strelow and helped lead the team to a sectional final.

The first team all-SEC pick will play college softball at North Central College, Ill., next year.

"Rachael had her best year offensively and defensively as a senior," Ruffolo said. "She was a steady leader as a captain that the players looked to in pressure situations. Her athleticism made her a defensive asset who could play anywhere on the field, but her leadership behind the plate was a key aspect of our deep playoff run this season."

Grace Olson, sophomore, Shoreland Lutheran

Grace was elected to first team all-Metro Classic Conference for the second year in a row.

Grace either led or was top three in RBIs, runs, batting average and steals in the MCC. She hit .493 on the season with 36 hits, 30 runs, 22 RBIs and 16 SB on the season.

Olson led the Pacers on defense as a shortstop, converting five double plays on the season.

"Grace makes things happen when she bats," Shoreland head coach Kelly Hill said. "If we have a runner on, we expect her to score whenever she is at bat. She uses all fields and hits the ball hard consistently."

Lauren Santarelli, senior, St. Joseph

A three-year captain, three-year varsity starter, first team all-MCC and all-district pick, Santarelli played on the 2023 Senior All-Star team.

She hit .431 with two home runs, 19 RBIS, and a .621 slugging percentage. Santarelli added a dazzling .985 fielding percentage.

"Lauren has consistently performed for us offensively and defensively," St. Joseph head coach Doug Townsend said. "She hits for power and has shown tenacity up at the plate, getting clutch hits in key situations. She is a coach on the field and is well-respected by her teammates and coaches. She is a natural vocal leader, as well as one who leads by example."

Second team

Alyssa Hubli, sr., SJ: 2-year captain, 3-year starter, 1st team all-MCC, all-district, .415 batting average, .692 slug pct.; Lauren Jeanblanc, junior, KB: .402 BA, .622 slug, 20 RBIs, team leader in doubles, 2nd team all-SEC, all-district HM; Ashley Plapp, junior, Christian Life: team MVP, 1st team all-Midwest Classic, .429 BA, 48-2/3 IP, 116 K, 4-6, 0.75 ERA, 26 BB; Alex McKinney, sophomore, WC: 2nd team all-SLC, 17 RBI, .409 BA, 27 hits, 24 assists; Katherine Bubel, senior, WIL: .397 BA, .505 OBP, .641 slug, 3 3B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 10 SB, 33 R, 2nd team all-SLC, playing DI softball at Stony Brook University next year; Angela Parker, soph., KB: .405 BA, .512 SLUG. 9 2B. 25 RBI (team leader), .944 field pct., 2nd team all-SEC; Kelsey Smyk, senior, WIL: .366 BA, .422 OBP, .537 slug, 7 2B, 2 3B, HR, 29 RBI, .989 field pct., 2nd team all-SLC, Academic All-State; Addison Johnson, senior, IT: .409 avg, 36 hits, 10 SB, .447 OBP, 2nd-team all-SEC, DI University of Pikesville, Ky. signee, captain, 3-year starter; Alyssa Pavlovich, soph., SL: 2nd team all-MCC, .394 BA, .518 OBP, 26 R, 14 RBI, 26 hits, threw out 4 runners; Malia Esposito, Tremper: .441 BA, 14 RBI, 12 R, .535 OBP, .508 slug pct., 1.044 OPS, 2nd team all-SEC.

Honorable mention

KB: Montana Hipper. KT: Maritza Martinez. SL: Cameryn Mulligan. CL: Emalie Myrum, Lorelle Rojas. SJ: Genna Bernhardt. WIL: Kamryn Poepping. WC: Sam Erber. IT: Emma Lighthizer.