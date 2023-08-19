The rumblings out of Bradford football training camp were that senior quarterback Devin Wheaton is new and improved.

The 6-foot-3 dual threat has been in the gym since January and is more muscular than last year, according to head coach Gazmand Osmani.

Well, Wheaton showed off his new look Friday night in the Friday Night Lights season opener, and the visiting Wilmot Panthers had no answers.

Wheaton threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Red Devils dominated the Panthers in a 35-0 shutout in the night's only game that featured Kenosha County opponents.

It was Bradford's first shutout in three years.

Wheaton was 11-for-14 for 170 yards and three scores - two to Nolan Shiplett - through the air, and he added 12 carries for 73 yards on the ground.

"Great team win," Osmani said. "The kids worked hard all offseason, and it was great to see them in action for the first time. Devin Wheaton played a great game and made some key runs and passes. He got in shape and is a different kid. It was great to see the offense get on track."

Markus Childers started the scoring on the ground in the first quarter, and Wheaton added an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Then the Red Devils defense stepped up. Wilmot was enjoying its best drive of the night late in the second quarter, but on third and long at the Bradford 22-yard line, Andrew Lofgren rolled right and made an errant throw that was picked off by Carmello Brooks.

Wheaton answered with a key third-down conversion on a 20-yard pass to Shiplett near midfield, and later he found Shiplett wide open deep for a 36-yard touchdown to give Bradford a comfortable lead, 21-0.

"Our defense also played great," Osmani said. "Defense was led by Sebastian De Rose and Colin Freitag. We asked a lot from Colin in this game and he responsible to shadow Kade Frisby. He played great, and it's what I expect from the senior safety. We had a few key interceptions from Carmello Brooks (first year playing) and Ma'kye Watkins."

"We still have a lot of work to do but it's always nice to get a big win week one."

Childers finished with 111 yards rushing on 20 carries. At only 5-foot-8 but 180 pounds, Childers was able to sneak his way to find holes and burst through and bounce off tacklers.

"Markus Childers filled in at running back and was a load," Osmani said. "He ran hard and is a key part of our running game."

Wheaton added another touchdown pass of 20 yards to Shiplett to extend the lead to 28-0 in the third quarter, along with a 30-yard scoring strike to sophomore receiver Tony Fisher late in the third.

At 35-0, the running clock sped up the game, and Bradford's defense didn't budge the rest of the game.

Bradford travels to Stevenson, Ill. for nonconference action Friday at 7 p.m.

INDIAN TRAIL 42, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0: The Hawks' season opener went exactly how Indian Trail head coach Paul Hoffman and his coaching staff wanted it Friday night - quick and easy.

Of course it wasn't easy, it's not easy to win varsity high school football games, but the Hawks sure made it look easy, as the running clock was going after the first drive of the third quarter.

LJ Dagen, a senior quarterback for Indian Trail, proved right away that he will be one of the area's best this season. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, one to Vashawn Miner and the other to Dayton Dahlquist, and the rout was on early and often in Madison.

Dagen racked up 313 total yards - 121 passing on 8-for-10, 192 rushing on 16 carries.

Miner added a rushing score, and Sam Callow joined the party with a touchdown catch as well, and the Hawks stormed out to a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

"Our team came out and battled from beginning to end," Hoffman said. "The defense played really well, forcing some turnovers and three-and-out situations. Offensively, we were efficient and executed how I thought we would. Our seniors played well and had good leadership."

"It's game one. There's a lot to clean up and improve on. We're on schedule and just need to keep getting better every day."

Callow totaled 101 rushing yards on 16 carries. Miner added 80 total yards, 61 on the ground and 19 through the air.

Indian Trail hosts Verona in the Hawks' home opener Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

RACINE CASE 26, CENTRAL 20: It was a back-and-forth battle in this inter-county battle Friday night in Paddock Lake, and the Eagles came out with the slight upset victory, as the goals are still sky-high for the Falcons this season and not much is expected of the Eagles.

The Eagles took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter before Central quarterback Brock Koeppel found Mason Mitacek for a 70-yard score, and Carter Klementzos added the extra point.

But Case, led by talented quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld, answered back immediately with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Nabbefeld to Termarion Brumby. This time, the two-point conversion try was missed, and Racine held a 12-7 lead at the half.

In the second half, Sean LaBell took the Falcon lead back with a 57-yard fumble return for a touchdown to give Central a 14-12 lead.

But Nabbefeld and Brumby would connect again, this time for 15 yards, and Case led 18-14 after three quarters.

In the beginning of the fourth quarter, Collin Meininger caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Koeppel, and suddenly it was the Falcons in the lead at 20-18.

Not so fast.

Nabbefeld wasn't done.

He threw his third touchdown late in the fourth quarter, giving Case a 26-20 lead, but the Falcons simply weren't able to respond.

Nabbefeld was spectacular, finishing with 309 yards passing on 19-of-27 attempts with the three touchdowns with one interception. Brumby caught seven balls for 165 yards, including the two touchdowns.

For Central, Koeppel was 8-for-20 passing for 115 yards and a quiet two touchdowns. He added 50 yards on the ground.

Keaton Enright led the Falcons with 53 yards on the ground. Mitacek racked up 66 receiving yards, and Meininger added five catches for 49 yards.

"Close game," said Central coach Jared Franz. "We have a lot to fix but that's the purpose of nonconference. Credit to Racine Case and their coaching staff. We look forward to an excellent week of practice for a very different style against Oregon."

MARATHON 28, CHRISTIAN LIFE 14: Playing at the friendly confines of Jaskwhich Stadium at Indian Trail High School, the Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead in their season opener Friday night.

Christian Life took a 14-13 lead into the half, but it was all Marathon in the second half. They scored eight in the third and seven in the fourth to pull away, and pitched a shutout on the Eagles' offense.

It was the first time in nearly two years that the Eagles were winning at halftime.

"We controlled the clock for the entire first quarter," Christian Life head coach Bob Johnson said. "Numerous injuries stacked up and our offense stalled. Already short-handed with eight injuries heading into the game, our defense ran out of gas. They scored 28 unanswered."

Johnson said the running game was balanced, as senior Landon Cashmore tallied 84 yards on 13 carries, while sophomore JoJo Hernandez ran for 73 yards on 20 carries.

The Eagles showed some life in the third quarter with an interception by Monchie Gunter, but junior quarterback Gabe Helzer threw a pick of his own on the ensuing possession. Helzer went 4-for-7 for 33 yards. Johnson added that senior Eli Rodriguez did his best to rally the defense late in the game, but injuries continued to mount.

"We led at half, but the message at halftime was about finishing the game " Johnson said. "We just ran out of gas. This program has not led at halftime in almost two years. There are definitely some wins tonight, but a loss will never sit well with me."

MADISON MEMORIAL 37, TREMPER 0: New coach Ryan Anderson's debut Friday night in Madison was one he may like to forget very soon.

The host Trojans were in complete control of the visiting Trojans all night long, jumping out to a 21-0 halftime lead and tacking on 16 more points in the third quarter.

Tremper was killed by three turnovers, and the offense mustered 166 total yards, 135 coming on the ground.

Anderson was proud of his team's effort, despite the final score.

"We made way too many mistakes that killed our drives," Anderson said Friday night. "It sometimes set them up on short fields. We didn’t take advantage of a few big play opportunities. Defensively, they were a very well-rounded offense. As the game progressed our little mistakes were the difference between getting stops and not."

"We did a solid job limiting the big plays on a couple big-time receivers, but my hat also goes off to their QB, he was impressive. We will review film, learn from mistakes and continue to put in the time necessary to be prepared, and I’m confident we will take steps forward. Tons of respect for Coach Harris and his program. Class act. In two years playing him, their discipline was hard to overcome. That’s what we strive for."