The Bradford Red Devils picked up a big Southeast Conference girls tennis dual victory Thursday night.

Thanks to a sweep of the doubles flights, Bradford edged Racine Park/Horlick Co-op, 4-3.

Racine Park/Horlick Co-op dominated singles, winning three of four flights, but the Red Devils made up for it in doubles.

At No. 1 singles, Nina Lall and Ella Krauter won, 6-1, 6-1, and Sydnee Quinn and Josephine Redig won at No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-1. Kiera Jacklin and Roma Nero won the No. 3 doubles match, 6-1, 6-0.

Westosha dominates Mukwonago tourney

The Central girls picked up four victories at last weekend's Mukwonago tournament, with wins over Tremper, Waukesha South, Greendale and Oak Creek.

In a Kenosha County battle against the Trojans, Central got wins from Lauren Werlinger at No. 2 singles, Ava Philips at No. 3 singles and Jaden Gussis at No. 4 singles.

The No. 1 doubles team of Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde won in three sets over Leah Weisinger and Teagan Rowlands, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8. At No. 3 doubles, Central's Imagin Melrose and Caroline Murphy also won in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 10-5.

Central swept Waukesha South and Oak Creek, 7-0. The Falcons also knocked off Greendale, 5-2.

Girls golf

Central takes fifth in Illinois

The Westosha girls golf team finally didn't win a tournament.

On Saturday, the Falcons traveled to the Waukegan, Ill. Invite at the Bonnie Brook Golf Course and took fifth overall, despite firing off an impressive team score of 318.

Hinsdale Central won the event with a 297, followed by Glenbrook North's 300 and Stevenson's 308.

Westosha was the only Wisconsin school in the prestigious event that featured Chicago area teams.

"The top teams in the Chicagoland area were in attendance," Central head coach Mark Olsen said. "We anticipated it being a challenge and it was. Our fifth place finish was certainly acceptable, but we were hoping for a better result. Going into the event I felt the top four teams were indeed the strongest in the field, but if we had been able to score in similar fashion to what we have been doing we could have contended for first. The one bright spot was the play of Kylie Walker, who shot 3-under par 69 and tied for first place individually."

After Kylie Walker's 69, Katelyn Walker added an 80, Camille DeLost shot an 84, and Chloe Brown added an 85. Central's Emily Mallace added a 95.

Girls volleyball

Indian Trail second at own invite

The Indian Trail Hawks nabbed second at their own tournament at Indian Trail High School Saturday.

Grafton won the tournament, but the Hawks enjoyed a nice showing.

Indian Trail went 3-0 in pool play, knocking off Greenfield, Grafton and Wilmot, before advancing to the championship bracket. There, the Hawks knocked off Greendale before falling in three sets to Grafton, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10.

Hawk sisters Alyssa and Ashley Ray were both named to the all-tournament team.

Central shines at The Block

On Saturday, the Falcons finished up The Block tournament, hosted by Kettle Moraine and Brookfield Central high schools.

The girls were 6-2 for the weekend and are now 9-6 on the season.

"We played some great volleyball," Central coach Megan Awe said. "We saw a lot of grit from the team while overcoming an eight-point deficit in a set and came back to win, and down in a decisive third set to push another surge for a comeback. We had several players step up in various matches, and I'm really proud of their overall performance."

On Friday, Westosha defeated Hortonville, 25-16, 25-19, and Prairie School, 25-12, 26-24. The next day, Central beat Racine Lutheran in three sets before losing to Newman Catholic.

However, the Falcons bounced back to win their crossover matches against Kettle Moraine, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13, and Muskego, 21-25, 25-9, 15-0. The Warriors had to forfeit in set two.

A 5-1 record only got Central to the Silver Bracket, however, not the Gold, and the Falcons proceeded to beat Dominican before losing to Cedarburg, 25-23, 22-25, 10-15.

Shelby Fabbri led the Falcons with 19 aces, 48 kills and 56 digs.

Maddie Mauser added 58 digs and 16 aces. Lindsay Piktel paced the offensive attack with 81 kills.

Payton Scifres dished 147 assists and added 24 kills.

Spencer Brankey added eight blocks.

Central is in action Tuesday night in Paddock Lake against Beloit Memorial.

Boys soccer

Christian Life 3, SWCHA 2

The Eagles took a 2-1 halftime lead and held on for a victory Friday night.

Christian Life jumped out to an early lead in the 6th minute when Ethan Tobar scored from just outside the box.

In the 30th the Saints tied the game on a defensive breakdown from the Eagles. In the second half SWCHA scored in the 42nd minute to take a brief lead.

The Eagles rallied to tie the game up when Kevin Krass scored on an assist from Aiden Lamantia, who beat his defender down the end line and found Krass in the middle of the goal box for the goal.

In the 79th minute Krass took a free kick and dropped the ball right in front of Ethan Tobar for the easy tap-in game winner as time expired.

"Joshua Benjamin played well at forward in the win, and Daxton Lepinski played a great defensive game," Christian Life coach Alan Krass said.

Blake Gilboe had five saves for the Eagles.

St. Joseph 7, University Lake 0

The Lancers continued to play strong soccer Friday night and improved to 3-0-1 on the year behind sophomore Xavier Hickman's first goal and Peter Visconti's extremely hot start.

Visconti tallied a whopping six goals - three in each half - to lead the Lancers to an easy victory.

"This was an opportunity for our guys to come out and correctly play and work on the small intricate parts of the game and we executed," St. Joe's coach Nick Anderson said. "We are a team with a strong defensive identity, and we have a few guys that are dangerous with the ball. We are in for a fun season, and I'm looking forward to seeing how our record looks after these next two weeks."

The Lancers travel to Brookfield Academy Monday.

Shoreland Lutheran 1, Burlington 1

The Pacers moved to 3-3-1 after a tie with the Demons Friday in Somers in a non-conference affair.

Shoreland scored on an own goal in the 27th minute and held the lead for most of the game.

However, the Demons answered with a goal to tie things up in the 61st minute.

Burlington totaled 13 saves in the match, and Connor Hahm of the Pacers tallied three saves, one coming on a penalty kick.

"We had challenges converting opportunities in the final third," Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. "Unfortunate bounces, wayward touches, and a few shots slightly off target kept us from securing a decisive victory. While the end result may not be what we hoped for, as the coach, I am genuinely encouraged by the high level of play and the numerous opportunities we generated tonight."