PADDOCK LAKE - The secret is out.

Meghan Lampos has arrived, ladies and gentlemen.

And she's bringing the Central softball team with her.

The super sophomore needed eight innings to strike out 19 Elkhorn batters Thursday night, but she didn't allow a run, walked four and only gave up three hits in a eight-inning, 1-0 victory.

Allie Loucas' double in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Emma Smith with the only run of the game, as Lampos edged Elkhorn's Lauren Trottier pitcher in a classic duel.

Lampos allowed only three hits while striking out 19 batters. But Trottier was just as solid, allowing only one run on six hits and striking out six.

Each team had a chance to score a run before the decisive eighth.

In the sixth, the Elks loaded the bases with two outs before Lampos issued three walks. But she was able to get a strikeout to end the threat.

They also had a small rally in the eighth.

Marlee Wester singled to lead off the inning and Mylee Calvillo walked with one out. However, an infield pop up and the strike out ended the threat.

The Falcons also threatened in the sixth. With one out, Sam Erber doubled and Alex McKinney was walked intentionally. Then, two difficult over-the-shoulder catches by Abbey Remington ended the threat.

The bottom of the eighth started with a walk to Emma Smith. After Lampos moved her to second, Erber was intentionally walked.

Loucas lined a 1-1 pitch to right and plated Smith with the only run.

"It was another classic SLC game; lots of defense and pitching and one run making up the difference," Central co-head coach Tom Lampe said. "We've had a few of these games this season. It was nice to be on the winning side this time."

"Meghan was great in the circle. She pounded the zone and kept her composure in the critical moments."

With the win, the Falcons improved to 6-2 in the SLC and 8-3 overall.

Central handed Elkhorn its first Southern Lakes Conference loss (8-1). The two teams had their rematch Friday night. Results came in too late for this edition.

WILMOT 11-2, BURLINGTON 1-8: The Panthers earned a split with the host Demons Thursday night at Burlington High School, but it was a tale of two games.

In game one, Kamryn Poepping was dominant on the mound, going the distance for the complete game victory.

But in game two, the Burlington bats started slow but came alive late.

Wilmot starting pitcher Katie Beagle and the Panthers were down 2-1 halfway through the game, but the Demons rallied behind a big sixth inning.

Along with multiple hits, Molly Berezowitz reached on a swinging bunt, and Kati Berezowitz singled and scored.

The flurry offensively was enough to give the victory to starting pitcher Kendall Kafar, who had strong command and solid velocity throughout the game.

Wilmot is 6-9 through Thursday, and Burlington is 7-7.

The Demons are 5-3 in the SLC, two games ahead of Wilmot (3-5). Elkhorn (8-1), Waterford, Central and Union Grove are logjammed in a three-way tie for second place at 6-2.

INDIAN TRAIL 6, OAK CREEK 5: Abbey Buchanan's perfect sacrifice squeeze bunt in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Hawks the school's first-ever victory over Oak Creek Thursday night in Kenosha.

"I can’t say enough about this team’s ability to bounce back after a disappointing loss just a week ago to them and a really rough day for us Tuesday at Tremper," Indian Trail head coach Matt Bradley said. "Abbey laid down a perfect squeeze bunt for us to get the win. This was again a true team effort – we use almost the entire roster and everyone has a role. I thought Madi was great in the starting role today, and Lily and Emma came in to shut down a very powerful lineup."

"Offensively, the top gets on base and Morgan and Alona have been driving in runs all year. Girls come in off the bench and do whatever is asked of them whether a hit, lay down a bunt, pinch run- they just all contribute. These girls never complain and always seem ready for their chance to play. They all played their part and I think if we stay consistent, we will be a tough team to face in the playoffs. They are a fun team to coach."

Kennedy Christopher was 2-for-3 with a home run to lead Indian Trail.

Brianna Rickert, Addison Johnson, Morgan Calhoun and Alona Boydston each had two hits.

Calhoun added a home run.

Indian Trail overcame a 5-1 hole thanks to a four-run fifth inning.

It was the Knights' first Southeast Conference loss since 2019.