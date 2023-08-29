Indian Trail High School welcomed five teams to the Kenosha's west side Aug. 24 for what was the most competitive boys volleyball invite to this point of the young season.

Teams at the invite included state-ranked No. 4 Appleton North, No. 9 Franklin and No. 10 Kimberly, along with honorable mention squads Wilmot, Indian Trail and Kaukauna.

"In essence, all six of these teams are ranked in the Top 20 of the state, and it showed," said Indian Trail head coach Brian Sharkey. "For our first go-round against some of these powerhouses, we did really well and are looking forward to a great season."

Indian Trail and Wilmot each went 1-2 on the day, with both teams knocking off Kaukauna.

Appleton North and Kimberly both beat Indian Trail and Wilmot, but the Hawks fared slightly better than Wilmot against Kimberly, while the Panthers gave Appleton North a run for its money.

Wilmot took the state tournament hopeful Appleton squad to the limit before falling 25-21, 25-23.

Against Kimberly, Indian Trail hung tough but lost, 25-19, 25-16.

All-Tournament team selections as voted on by the coaches are: Jardon Ciriaks (Sr., OH, App. North), Ben Dankert (Sr. RSH, ITA), Dane Turner (Sr. OH, Wilmot), Parker Fraser (Sr., S, Franklin), Jack Van Epern (Sr., OH, Kaukauna) and Brady Koester (Sr., RSH, Kimberly).

Dankert finished the day with 14 kills and four blocks for Indian Trail.

Sophomore setter Mason Fiene tallied 36 assists and three services aces. Senior middle blocker Max Binder had three blocks on the night.

The Hawks will host Burlington in a nonconference match on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Tuesday

Boys soccer

ST. JOSEPH 9, EASTBROOK ACADEMY 1: Junior Peter Visconti and sophomore Andres Gamez picked up where they left off last week against Horlick with both notching four goals.

Visconti notched a first-half hat trick and his fourth in the second half. Gamez found the opening goal and had his hat trick in the second half. Senior Joey Bilotti scored his first goal of the year.

"This game was a great opportunity to move players into roles and help them build confidence in our scheme," St. Joe's coach Nick Anderson said. "We have some strong leaders on this team in all three phases of the attack. Visconti, Bilotti and sophomore defender Jack Zematis really pace this group and they are supported by a really strong group around them."

CHRISTIAN LIFE 4, CUDAHY/ST. FRANCIS 4: A 2-2 halftime tie couldn't avoid a final knotting Tuesday night.

After Cudahy/St. Francis opened the scoring in the first minute, Christian Life's Jeremiah Bustamante scored on a nice assist by Kevin Krass to tie the game at 1-1.

Cudahy countered a few minutes later, and the Eagles' Ethan Tolbar returned the favor with a penalty kick that hit the back of the net before the half.

In the 60th minute, on a corner kick, Cudahy was unable to clear the ball and pressure applied by Eagle defender Paul Benjamin led to an own goal.

Cudahy then was awarded a penalty kick for a handball in the box, which they scored on, but it was Kevin Krass who was able to salvage the match.

In the 76th minute, Krass was fouled just outside the box, and he took the free kick and bend past the wall to the near post upper-90.

"Bradley Palmer and Paul Benjamin played great in the midfield all game," Christian Life coach Alan Krass said.

Blake Gilboe had eight saves in goal for the Eagles.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, UNION GROVE 0: In a battle of newly state-ranked squads, the Falcons built on a 1-0 halftime lead and ended up cruising to a handy victory Tuesday night.

It was the Broncos' first loss, and Central improved to 2-0-1.

The team's balance showed offensively, as Marcos Lowe (Harrison Rizzo assist, 17th), Vuk Minic (Carter Klementzos, 72nd) and Jacob Ludwig (Vuk Minic, 74th) all scored goals.

Michael Webers notched two saves in goal for the Falcons.

It was the third "clean sheet" in a row for Klementzos, Stephen Mills and Ernie Virgili, according to Westosha co-head coach John Kao.

"When we saw the state rankings get released today we knew we would have a big target on our backs," Kao added. "UG was also in the top 10 rankings so we knew we'd have a major battle. I challenged the team to be worthy of our #2 d2 and #8 overall ranking, and they did so with their grit tonight."

Coach Vlatko Minic said the Grove frustrated his guys throughout the game, but patience was key.

"Their intensity caused us to play uncharacteristically, but when we were able to play our own game the pieces fell into place," Vlatko Minic said.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 2: The Pacers improved to 3-1 on the young season with a hard-fought victory over the Rockets in Somers Tuesday night.

Gavin Moore provided the hat trick in the first half alone, with all three assists coming from Owen Hahm. Ethan Senkpeil added a score for the Pacers.

Connor Hahm tallied four saves for Shoreland, and head coach Dan Hahm said the game had its ups and downs, which is typical in the first few weeks of the season.

"In our first half, we had great moments of beautiful combination play that yielded three of the four goals, while the defensive play was exceptional," Dan Hahm said. "Up 4-0 starting the second half, our lack of team-driven purpose across the lines of the play caused us to play lackadaisical, resulting in poor play-making in the attacking third and mindless defensive marking assignments that conceded two goals."

"To secure the victory was outstanding. The mental mistakes that were made are fixable. We intend to capitalize on the strengths demonstrated in tonight’s match and diligently address and rectify the areas of vulnerability. Our focus is on progressing with greater determination and fortitude."

Cross Country

SHORELAND LUTHERAN, ST. JOSEPH, CHRISTIAN LIFE AT UW-PARKSIDE: Tuesday's Lancer Invite at UW-Parkside saws the Shoreland girls stand out as a team and individually, while the Christian Life Eagles provided the top boys score, along with race champion Sam Adams, who lapped the competition by a full minute in 17:18.

Adams, a senior, and Zachary Haleem, a Shoreland sophomore, were the county's top-10 finishers. Haleem ran in 18 minutes, 47 seconds.

Christian Life took fourth overall for the boys with 98 points, Shoreland was right behind with 109, and St. Joseph sixth with 141.

The Lancers' top boy was Santiago Gonzalez-Siab, who was 17th overall in 20:08.

The county's other top-20 finishers were Christian Life's Alex St. John (13th, 19:40) and Trevor Reindl of St. Joe's, who took 19th in 20:17.

For the girls, Shoreland was third overall with 82 points, while the Lancers placed sixth.

The top finisher was Shoreland's Tempi Zondag, who took 11th with a time of 23:04. Ellen Jenks and Madelyn Sadowski took 18th and 19th place for the Pacers, while St. Joseph's Finley Barnett rounded out the top 20.

Girls volleyball

TREMPER DEF. RACINE HORLICK, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17: The host Trojans made quick work of the Rebels Tuesday night in the Southeast Conference opener.

Tremper head coach Dionne Thompkins was more than pleased with her team's efforts, especially considering it was the first action of the season.

"Middle blockers Olivia Graves and Aubry Juga played aggressively at the net, while the team encouraged each other to play as a team until the winning point," Thompkins said. "I am proud that the girls came together and never backed down."

BURLINGTON DEF. WESTOSHA CENTRAL, 25-19, 30-28, 25-22: Could this be the year that the power paradigm shifts in the Southern Lakes Conference?

A league dominated by the Falcons for years is now firmly "owned" by the Lady Demons, but with Burlington only in the honorable mention state rankings (they've consistently been top 5 or 10 in the rankings the past 10 to 15 straight years), maybe Westosha is catching up.

Tuesday night certainly proved this will be a rivalry to watch this fall.

The host Demons won the first set, 25-19, but then it was an all-out war. The Falcons pushed mighty Burlington to the brink in set two, falling 30-28, and hung tough in a 25-22 defeat in the final game.

Westosha head coach Megan Awe said it was a typical battle between the two schools.

"Burlington served aggressive and we struggled in set one then made adjustments in sets 2 and 3," Awe said. "When we were able to be in system, I thought Payton did a great job running our offense. We picked up our serving in sets 2 and 3 and were to slow down their ability to run their middles. We saw some great components and with it being early in the season we will continue to improve."

Central is now 2-4 overall and 0-1 in the SLC, and the girls are at home Tuesday against Lake Geneva Badger.

Lindsay Piktel led the Falcons with 15 kills and two blocks, while Katie Polick notched five aces and seven digs.

Payton Scifres had a big game with 21 assists and three kills.

Maddie Mauser added nine digs.

Awe said the school's JV1 and JV2 both fell in close matches.