The Bradford/Reuther High School baseball team made it two straight close victories over Racine Horlick Wednesday.

The Red Devils scored two runs in the fifth inning and three in the top of the seventh, then held off a Rebels rally for a 5-4 Southeast Conference victory Wednesday at Horlick Field in Racine.

Bradford/Reuther (6-2, 6-1 SEC), which beat Horlick 2-0 Tuesday at Bradford, took the lead, but the Rebels (0-10, 0-8 SEC) tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth.

The Red Devils got the lead right back with their big seventh inning to take a 5-2 lead. Horlick answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t push across the tying or winning run.

Colin Freitag went the distance for Bradford/Reuther, allowing nine hits, four earned runs and one walk, and striking out eight.

Santino Pignotti-Wojtak went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Red Devils, AJ Oliver went 2 for 2 and scored two runs, and Joey Hagen had a hit, walk and scored two runs.

Four of Horlick’s hits were doubles.

FRANKLIN 9, TREMPER 0: The Trojans were held to just three hits by Sabers pitcher Joe Herrick Wednesday in a Southeast Conference loss at Franklin.

Pitcher Cam Prickett had his best outing of the season, Tremper coach John Matera said, and held Franklin (10-0, 8-0 SEC), ranked No. 1 in the state in the Maxpreps.com all-division poll, scoreless for the first three innings.

Prickett went 4⅔ innings and allowed seven runs — none were earned because of six errors by the Trojans (6-4, 5-3) — walked four and struck out seven.

Ethan Bauerschmidt, Vance Gerou and Matthew Renner had the hits for Tremper, all singles.

Dylan Cunningham went 2 for 5 with a triple and four RBIs for the Sabers, who scored all of their runs in the fourth through sixth innings.

Softball

INDIAN TRAIL 6, BURLINGTON 2: The Hawks took an early lead and won a nonconference game over the Demons Wednesday at Burlington.

Indian Trail (7-4) jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Burlington in the first inning. The Hawks tacked on another run in the second inning and scored two final runs in the top of the seventh.

The Demons (4-6) scored two in the bottom of the seventh.

Senior outfielder Kaia Mismash led the Hawks with four hits, three stolen bases and two runs. Junior catcher Alona Boydston had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, sophomore outfielder Morgan Calhoun had two hits and two RBIs, and junior infielder Addison Hamilton had two RBIs.

Junior pitcher Lily Dorado pitched a complete game with two strikeouts and no walks.

“We played really well today defensively,” Indian Trail coach Matthew Bradley said. “The entire infield made play after play. Lexi Menore, Calhoun, Hamilton and Emma Lighthizer were really locked in defensively to support Lily (Dorado).

“Offensively, Kaia (Mismash) was amazing and when she gets on, our offense can be tough to stop with Addison Johnson, Calhoun and Boydston following her.”

FRANKLIN 7, TREMPER 6: The Trojans fought back from an early 6-0 deficit to make it close at the end, but the Sabers had just enough to hold off Tremper Wednesday in a Southeast Conference game at Anderson Park.

Franklin scored six runs in the second inning, but the Trojans (5-5, 2-3 SEC) chipped away with three in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the sixth to get within 6-5.

The Sabers (6-2, 3-2) scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh and it was key as Tremper could only get one in the bottom of the inning.

Camille Sporer, the No. 9 hitter in the order, went 3 for 4 and scored a run. Hailey Rocha went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Finley Koziol went 2 for 4 and scored a run. The Trojans had 12 hits and walked nine times.

“There is a lot of fight in this team,” Trojans coach Emma Dummer said. “We put people on base each inning to give us a chance.

RACINE LUTHERAN 8, ST. JOSEPH 7 (9 INNINGS): The Lancers overcame a 5-1 first inning deficit to take a 7-6 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but the Crusaders tied the game in the bottom of the fifth and won the game in the bottom of the ninth for a Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at Island Park in Racine.

St. Joseph (1-5, 1-5) scored three runs in the third and one in the fifth to get within 6-5, then took the lead before Lutheran (8-2, 6-0 MCC) tied it and sent the game to extra innings.

The Lancers, who had 11 hits, got two players on base because of Lutheran errors and the Crusaders intentionally walked the bases loaded with two outs. However, the next batter hit a ground ball back to Lutheran pitcher Lindsay Thoennes for the final out.

In the bottom of the ninth, two errors and a single loaded the bases for Lutheran and Olivia Rosenberg hit a line drive to left field to drive in the winning run and extend the Crusaders’ winning streak to eight games.

Alyssa Hubli went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs, and Lauren Santarelli went 2 for 4 with two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored for St. Joseph.

Girls soccer

ST. JOSEPH 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Lancers snapped a two-game losing streak with a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Lady Toppers Wednesday at Ameche Field.

Senior forward Ava Rizzitano scored the first goal of the match and the Lancers (2-3-0, 2-1-0 MCC) led 1-0 at the half.

Rizzitano also made a penalty kick in the second half, and then senior midfielder Alexandra Prochnow closed out the scoring for St. Joseph.

Rizzitano is leading the Lancers with nine goals scored in five matches.

Boys tennis

UNION GROVE 6, TREMPER 1: The shorthanded Trojans got a victory from their No. 2 doubles team in a nonconference loss Wednesday at Tremper.

Leo Ruffolo and Matt Standard beat Union Grove’s Sam Grimes and Chris Swanson 4-6, 6-2, 10-2.

The Broncos won every other contested match in straight sets. Tremper did not have entries at No. 3 and 4 singles or at No. 3 doubles.