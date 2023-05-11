During a phone interview Thursday night, Bradford/Reuther softball coach John Ruffolo, also Bradford's athletic director, didn’t get too excited.

But even he acknowledged something special is brewing with the Red Devils.

Brooklyn Danielson is wheeling and dealing on the mound, the bats are coming through day in and day out with consistent success, and the overall vibe of a winner is there.

The girls who attend the city of Kenosha’s oldest high school started the season 1-2, but since have won 13 of their last 14 — including eight straight — after Thursday night’s 2-1 victory over rival Indian Trail at the Indian Trail Academy Softball Fields.

Bradford/Reuther improved to 14-3 overall and 8-2 in the Southeast Conference (both losses were to Oak Creek). The Hawks are 12-8 and 5-4 through Thursday.

Ruffolo lauded the efforts of Danielson, who was magnificent once again Thursday night. Danielson allowed one earned run and scattered only six hits in six innings, and she struck out nine and walked three.

Aubrey Strelow got the save, firing a scoreless frame in the seventh.

After Indian Trail took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on an inside-the-park home run by Kaia Mismash, Bradford answered immediately.

The Red Devils were able to manufacture a run thanks to a sacrifice fly, tying the score at 1-1 in the fourth inning.

“We tied the game in the fourth when Montana Hipper reached second base on an error to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a sacrifice by Morgan Smith,” Ruffolo said. “Lexi Siedjak drove in Hipper with a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game.

“Danielson pitched a great game, buckling down to record big outs each time Indian Trail threatened to rally. Catcher Rachael Madsen and second baseman Lexi Siedjak played phenomenal defense.

"We are finding ways to win close games and I'm proud of how far our mental approach to the game has come since the season began.”

Danielson drove in the go-ahead run, Lauren Jeanblanc, in the seventh with two outs. Jeanblanc singled and advanced to second on a single by Angela Parker.

In the seventh, Indian Trail's first two hitters reached safely against Danielson.

But Strelow came in in relief and shut down the rally, recording outs on a sacrifice and two pop-outs to end the game.

The Hawks’ Madi Mismash starred at the plate and the mound, allowing zero earned runs in 3⅔ innings. Mismash finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run.

Lily Dorado also enjoyed a nice outing, with only two hits allowed in 2⅓ innings.

Morgan Calhoun added two hits for Indian Trail.

“It is always tough to lose to your crosstown rival, especially by a pair of one-run games,” Indian Trail head coach Matthew Bradley said. “But the girls played well and really stuck to our philosophy of trying to win each at-bat and at the end give yourself a chance to win. That’s what they did, they gave themselves a chance to win.

“I still believe there will be big moments left for this team. This is a young team and I think we still have a chance to make a run in the playoffs.”

Danielson led the offensive attack for the Red Devils with two hits and an RBI, Jeanblanc went 2-for-4 and Hipper was 2-for-3.

Bradford battles its oldest rival, Tremper, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Bullen Middle School.

As for the Hawks, they travel to Southeast Conference leader Franklin Friday at 4:30 p.m., then return home Tuesday for a 4:30 matchup against the Sabers, wrapping up their two-game series.

Baseball

TREMPER 12, RACINE PARK 0: The Trojans are 11-6 overall and 10-5 in the Southeast Conference after a whitewashing of the visiting Panthers.

Tremper senior pitcher Cam Prickett struck out seven through four innings, and sophomore Chase Maika had a perfect inning of work.

Tremper took a 5-0 lead after the first inning, and led 12-0 after three innings.

“We got off to a great start in the first inning, and built on it,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “Cam pitched well and limited their opportunities.”