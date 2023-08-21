Kylie Walker and the Central High School girls golf team are enjoying an electric start to the season.

The Falcons won two tournaments last week with Walker leading the charge. That fine form followed into Monday's Southern Lakes Conference dual meet against Wilmot.

Central set a new school record on the Brighton Dale Red Course with a 146 as Walker shot a 3-under 36 to keep momentum soaring at the start of a new campaign.

Walker delivered three birdies and six pars to win the meet ahead of Katelyn Walker, who finished at 36. Freshman Camille DeLost tallied an eagle on the Red Course's second hole par-five and finished third with a two-over 36.

Junior Emily Mallace completed the day for the Falcons in sixth at 12-over 36.

Senior Payton Morton led Wilmot by placing fifth with a four-over 36. The young Panthers lineup saw junior Reese Wells (52), sophomore Marisa Komar (56), freshman Ardyn Faber (58) and junior Alaina Hasenberg (64) round out the outing.

Girls tennis

CENTRAL: The Falcons saw plenty of positives during the Mukwonago quadrangular on Monday at Mukwonago High School.

Central lost 4-3 to Mukwonago and then lost 5-2 against Eau Claire Memorial. The Falcons bounced back strong to finish the day on a high note with a 7-0 win over Port Washington.

Miah Wong, competing at No. 1 singles for Central, had a stellar day. Wong won all three matches at the quadrangular: defeating Mukwonago's Annie Wierzbicki 6-0, 6-2; Eau Claire Memorial's Ava Erickson 6-3, 6-3; and Port Washington's Ally Schueller 6-0, 6-0.

Central's No. 1 doubles team of Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde sandwiched a loss with a pair of wins.

The duo opened with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Mukwonago's Hannah Wernes and Ashley Wilde before taking a closely contested 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 loss to Eau Claire Memorial's Sally Thompson and Natalie Scovil. Mandli and Alcalde completed the day with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Port Washington's Eily Haas and Mya Stone.

At No. 2 doubles, Mary Kinzler and Ava Aschenbrener also picked up a pair of wins: defeating Mukwonago's Emily Brandt and Abigail Neitzel 6-2, 7-5 and Port Washington's Macy Eslinger and Sadie Turner 6-4, 6-0.