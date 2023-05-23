The Central High School boys tennis team didn’t have to go against Southern Lakes Conference rival Lake Geneva Badger Monday at the WIAA Division 1 Burlington Subsectional.

That resulted in a clean sweep for the Falcons in the seven flights of the subsectional meet at Burlington High School and all seven entries advancing to the Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional being played at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Village Club in Greendale.

Central, the co-champion with Badger in the overall SLC final standings, totaled a perfect 24 points to win the subsectional by six points over surprising Burlington, another SLC member.

Bradford had two sectional qualifiers and was third with 10 points, Indian Trail also had two entries advance and had six points to tie with Union Grove for fourth, Tremper had one qualifier and was sixth (4) and Wilmot (0) did not win a match.

Players in the No. 1 and No. 2 flights can automatically qualify for next week’s WIAA State Individual Tournament in Madison. Those in the No. 1 flight advance if they won their first match at the sectional and those in the No. 2 flight must win the sectional title to automatically qualify. After the sectionals, extra qualifiers for state will be selected and can come from any flight.

All seven of Central’s entries were seeded first or second in their respective flights, with two No. 1 seeds in singles and two in doubles, and all but one dominated their matches. The No. 1 flights were scheduled to play one match each and the other flights for the Falcons received first-round byes.

In singles, three of Central’s four entries won 6-0, 6-0.

Junior Christos Davos (19-7), the second seed at No. 1 singles, beat Chris Naber of Burlington; senior Reid Glassen (15-8), the top seed at No. 2 singles, beat fourth seeded sophomore Lucas Metallo of Bradford; and junior Jordan Oppenneer (17-1), the top seed at No. 3 singles, beat fourth seeded sophomore Jacob Boltenhouse of Indian Trail.

The toughest match for Central, and one of just two three-set matches in the meet for Kenosha County teams, came at No. 4 singles, where junior Karn Toon (2-2) came back from a first-set tiebreaker loss to beat Union Grove’s Quinn Mork 6-7 (8), 6-3, 10-5.

In doubles, Falcons senior John Kinzler and junior Brett Hanke (14-3), the second seeds at No. 2 doubles, won 6-0, 6-0 over sophomores Malachi Keen and Connor Jackson of Wilmot.

At No. 2 doubles, top-seeded junior Owen Sweeney and freshman Camden Oppenneer (15-6) beat fourth-seeded Tremper seniors Leo Ruffolo and Matt Stanard 6-1, 6-0, and at No. 3 doubles, top-seeded freshman Paxton Ferruzzi and sophomore Owen Goergen (7-5) beat fourth-seeded Indian Trail sophomores Devin DeLine and Jake Sparks 6-1, 6-2.

Both of Indian Trail’s entries in the No. 1 flights also advanced to the sectional.

At No. 1 singles, fourth-seeded sophomore Colin McGee (9-10) won 6-0, 6-0 over fifth-seeded senior Tony Ferraro of Bradford.

At No. 1 doubles, top-seeded sophomores David Porut and Will Murawski (15-2) had a first-round bye.

Bradford’s two qualifiers were the No. 1 doubles team of junior Manny Pena and sophomore Hugo Quero-Martin (4-5), which beat fifth-seeded Ian Nie and Jaxon Grant of Burlington 6-1, 6-4, and sophomore No. 3 singles player Arsenii Holubov (14-2), who had a first-round bye, then beat Jackson Woods of Union Grove 6-2, 6-4.

Tremper’s lone sectional qualifier was junior No. 1 singles player Enza Price (10-6), who beat Wilmot junior Ray Dippold 6-1, 6-0.

DIVISION 2 PRAIRIE SUBSECTIONAL: St. Joseph did not have anyone qualify for Thursday’s Brookfield Academy Sectional Monday from the Division 2 Prairie Subsectional at Wind Point.

The closest match for any Lancers’ player came at No. 3 singles, where senior John Roscioli, the No. 4 seed, lost 6-4, 6-2 to No. 5 seed Adam Dolata of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

New Berlin Eisenhower and Waukesha Catholic Memorial tied for the subsectional title with 22 points each, which carry over to the sectional.

Baseball

INDIAN TRAIL 7, BURLINGTON 0: Sophomore pitcher Jack Zeller pitched a gem for the Hawks Monday in a nonconference victory at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

Zeller allowed just five hits, struck out five and walked two for Indian Trail (10-12) on 93 pitches. He faced five over the minimum number of batters over seven innings and got plenty of run support from his teammates.

Leadoff hitter Seth Koci and No. 9 hitter Adrian Moyao, both juniors, had the big bats for the Hawks. Koci went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, and Moyao went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

Indian Trail scored three runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to take control of the game. Sophomore Sam Callow and junior Gage Finch each scored two runs and the Hawks were helped by four walks, two hit batters and three wild pitches by the Demons’ three pitchers.

Hawks coach Martin Pitts Jr. said Zeller, Koci and Moyao were the keys to the win.

“Zeller has really stepped up and put us on his shoulders,” Pitts said. “Offensively, we had some huge two-out hits with two strikes from Moyao and Koci.

“Burlington (16-9) is a really strong program and we knew we needed to be strong in all three facets (of the game) to get it done.”

Indian Trail can finish above .500 for the regular season by sweeping Racine Case in their teams’ season-ending three-game Southeast Conference series this week.

CENTRAL 7, FORT ATKINSON 4: The score was tied 2-2 after four innings, then the Falcons broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning to win a nonconference game Monday at Paddock Lake.

Central (13-11) got a solid pitching performance from senior starter Nick Argersinger, who allowed two hits, two runs (one earned), walked one and struck out five. He faced just four batters over the minimum against Fort Atkinson (10-14).

Senior Jack Nottingham pitched the top of the seventh, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned), but got out of the jam to earn a save.

Senior Seth Brankey led a 14-hit attack by going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Argersinger and sophomores Joe Suokko and Jake Urban had two hits each and sophomore Evan Leafblad had two RBIs.

ST. JOSEPH 7, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 5: The Lancers led early, then held off two rallies by the LPs, including one in the seventh inning, for a Metro Classic Conference victory at Carthage College.

St. Joseph (17-5, 12-2 MCC), ranked ninth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, led 3-0 after three innings after a leadoff triple by senior Brady Davidson and a two-run single by senior Jack McTernan.

Lutheran-Prairie (8-14, 5-9) tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fourth inning with the help of consecutive RBI singles, but the Lancers had an answer right away.

In the bottom of the inning, junior Tommy Santarelli, singled and junior Eric Kenesie followed with an RBI triple. Davidson’s sacrifice fly brought home Kenesie, then, after back-to-back walks, junior Dylan Love hit an RBI single for a 6-3 St. Joseph lead.

Kenesie hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fifth to add an insurance run.

In the top of the seventh, the LPs led off with three straight singles to load the bases. A single drove in one run, but Lancers junior relief pitcher Matt Ashmus induced a ground ball that turned into a double play, with a run scoring. Ashmus ended the game by getting another groundout.

Kenesie went 3 for 4 with a triple, home run, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Davidson went 3 for 3 with two triples, the sac fly and an RBI. McTernan also had two RBIs.

Sophomore Mason Davidson pitched the first five innings, allowing four hits, three runs (two earned), nine strikeouts and no walks.

St. Joseph finished second in the MCC behind unbeaten and top-ranked (Division 2) Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (14-0 MCC).

Girls soccer

CENTRAL 12, WILMOT 0: The Falcons went up early in their Southern Lakes Conference match Monday at Paddock Lake.

Central (6-6-2, 3-2-2 SLC) scored eight goals in the first half while Wilmot (1-14, 0-7-0) was shut out for the 14th time this season. Senior forward Kiley Cummings led the way with four goals. Junior forwards Talia DeBartelo and Maddie Haubrich and sophomore midfielder Reese Harrison each scored two goals and Alyssa Klementzos and Gianna Mandli each scored one.

“We were able to move the ball really well tonight, and the number of different scorers shows how much of a team we are,” Falcons coach Vlatko Minic said.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 3: Senior forward Kaylee Carter became the Pacers’ all-time leading scorer by netting a hat trick in a nonconference match Monday at Somers.

Carter scored in the 23rd, 65th and 76th minutes, assisted by Julia Heathcock and Alianna Herrera, to surpass the record held by Samantha Large, who graduated in 2018.

Carter was one of nine seniors honored on the Pacers’ senior night along with Heathcock, Herrera, Crystal Zamora, Kylah Diagne, Megan Grow, Yasmin Araujo, Jacquie Rouse and Anna Mrozinski.

The Wildcats (5-5-2), ranked ninth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored two goals in the first seven minutes to go up early on the Pacers (11-5-1), ranked seventh in Division 4.

Freshman Kalyssa Carter, who holds the school record for most goals in a season, changed the momentum of the match by scoring in the eighth minute, assisted by Kaylee, her sister. The freshman added three more goals in the 19th, 38th and 51st minutes, assisted once by Belle Zarling and twice by Herrera.

Kalyssa Carter has 41 goals this season and is the second-leading goal scorer in the state behind Cedar Grove-Belgium sophomore Cora Erickson (51), according to statistics online at Wissports.net.

Mrozinski and Heathcock rounded out the scoring with unassisted goals in the 66th and 68th minutes. Ella Malliet, a sophomore, made two saves in goal.