The Tremper High School girls soccer team continued its undefeated run with a memorable match at Ameche Field Tuesday.

The Trojans needed to find a way back in front after losing an early lead but found a match-winning goal from Chloe Fitch late to win 2-1 over Franklin in a Southeast Conference match.

“In 26 years of coaching girls’ soccer, that was possibly the most well-balanced, competitive game I have seen between two really good teams,” Tremper coach Todd Hardy said.

Freshman forward Lauren Thomey scored first for the Trojans (6-0-1, 3-0-0 SEC), completing a pass sent by senior forward Madison Kasianowicz from 18 yards in the 21st minute. The Sabers (5-2, 2-1) were able to respond inside the first half to draw level at 1-1 in the 34th minute on a goal from Lauren Naeser.

The Trojans found their breakthrough in the 74th minute through crafty link-up play with their junior midfielders.

Hardy said Emily Slye worked a four-pass give-and-go down the wing with Fitch. With the final pass from Slye, Fitch settled the pass down and fired a shot into the far right corner to give the Trojans a 2-1 lead in the 74th minute. The defense kept steady and the goal proved decisive in keeping the team's winning ways intact.

“The give-and-go combination between Slye and Fitch to set up the winning goal was creative and decisive,” Hardy said. “Kallista Street had an amazing game in goal for us, stopping numerous Franklin opportunities. Our defense was able to turn them away and create opportunities for us to put pressure on Franklin’s defense.”

Street, a senior, made nine saves in goal for Tremper. Hardy also credited the play of Kasianowicz, Thomey, Slye and Fitch, stating that “they were disruptive in our front and kept pressure on their defense.”

INDIAN TRAIL 5, OAK CREEK 1: Nami Gerritts netted a pair of goals as the Hawks won a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Oak Creek.

The Hawks (3-2-1, 2-1-0 SEC) led 3-0 over the Knights (1-5-1, 0-3) after the first half. Crisp passing and movement allowed for numerous attacking opportunities for the Hawks with Gerritts on the finishing end of two goals.

The Knights were able to get a goal across in the second half but were met with two goals for the Hawks. Evelina Martinez finished with a goal and two assists. Mia Franke scored a goal and Zoraya Marquez provided a goal and assist.

"We put a lot of things together tonight," Indian Trail coach Jeff Laurent said. "Our passing and ball movement was attractive … and we were very intent on attacking.

"Ayla Meo, Addison Winkler and Halee Secor did a nice job of keeping the ball moving in the midfield."

BRADFORD 5, RACINE HORLICK 0: Senior forward Haley Christianson came up big for the Red Devils in their Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Kenosha.

Christianson, who has been a top offensive producer for Bradford (7-0, 3-0 SEC) with 12 goals scored in seven matches, had something to prove after being shut out in last week’s SEC match at Oak Creek. The senior was seemingly unstoppable Tuesday, scoring four goals in the first half assisted by Ella Bradley, Megan McNeely and Nara Paolo Frideres.

”We haven’t been putting on enough forward pressure lately, so we switched things up a bit and moved a few key players around,” Bradford coach David Naylor said. “The girls responded by putting up four in the first half.

“Haley rarely gets in a slump. If she struggles one game, she finds a way the next game. She is a very steady player.”

Megan McNeely, a senior defender who assisted on Christianson’s second goal, made a penalty kick in the 47th minute to put the match away for good. Naylor said that McNeely has “really helped solidify our midfield this year.”

Naylor praised the defensive efforts of freshman midfielder Brennah Thoennes, freshman defender Jane Djuplin and sophomore defender Lilly Lanhardt.

Claire Kobal, a senior midfielder filling in for Madeline Brown at goalkeeper, made three saves for Bradford. Kobal has not lost a match while playing in goal, and has only allowed one goal in three matches.

“This team is scrappy,” Naylor said. “They play for each other and every game someone steps up big for us.”

CENTRAL 1, ELKHORN 1: The Falcons tied a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Elkhorn.

Neither Central (3-3-1, 2-0-1 SLC) nor Elkhorn (6-0-3, 2-0-1) scored in the first half. Junior midfielder Ani Minic scored the Falcons’ only goal, unassisted. Minic has been offensively dominant in the Falcons’ two most recent matches, singlehandedly accounting for all three goals scored across both SLC games.

“We really had to dig deep tonight and some players really showed their colors,” Central coach Vlatko Minic said. “Freshmen Megan Engle and sophomore Lizzie Schoen, who have barely seen varsity time, were called into action and they seized the moment.

“I’m very proud of the result tonight, as it showed that all of our girls will fight through thick and thin and commit to playing with all their effort.”

UNION GROVE 12, WILMOT 0: The winless Panthers suffered another tough loss in their Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Wilmot.

Union Grove (5-1-0, 1-0-0 SLC), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, had several players score including junior forward Julia James, who led the team with four goals and senior forward Lexi Pettit, who finished with a hat-trick.

Wilmot (0-5, 0-3 SLC) were not able to put any shots on goal.

KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 5, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3: The Pacers fought back from a 4-1 deficit at the half to get within 4-3, but the Chargers added a late goal and held off the Pacers Tuesday in a nonconference match at Jackson.

Freshman forward Kalyssa Carter completed her first career hat trick with goals in the 44th and 53rd minutes for Shoreland (3-4-1), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

Carter, who also scored in the sixth minute, has 12 goals this season and is tied for 10th in the state in goals scored in statistics posted online at Wissports.net.

The unranked Chargers (5-3-1) scored in the final minute.

“We never quit against a solid Kettle Moraine Lutheran squad,” Pacers coach Matthew Grow said.

Baseball

BRADFORD/REUTHER 2, RACINE HORLICK 0: A pair of RBI singles were enough for the Red Devils to pick up another Southeast Conference victory Tuesday afternoon at home.

Bradford/Reuther (7-2, 5-1 SEC) held Horlick (0-9, 0-7) to four hits in the game.

Max Strash put the Red Devils on the board with an RBI single in the third inning, then Jackson LaBuda added another RBI single in the fourth inning.

Alex Boyle earned his first win of the season, pitching 5⅔ innings and striking out eight.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 15, MARTIN LUTHER 6: The Pacers scored all but one of their runs over the final four innings Tuesday to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.

Shoreland (4-5, 4-3 MCC) trailed 3-1 after three innings, then took the lead for good at 4-3 with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. The Pacers added four runs in the fifth, six in the sixth and one in the seventh to seal the win.

Carson St. Martin went 4 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Shoreland. Jonathan Zirbel went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Isaac Lopez went 1 for 4 with four RBIs and Michael Curran had three stolen bases and scored three runs.

Winning pitcher David Ripke allowed six hits to the Spartans (0-4, 0-4), all singles, He walked four and struck out eight.

FRANKLIN 8, TREMPER 1: The Trojans were shut down by a solid pitching performance by the Sabers in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Andy Smith Field.

The Trojans (6-3, 5-2 SEC) led 1-0 after the first inning. It would be all they would muster against Sabers (8-0, 6-0) starting pitcher Noah Musolf who pitched seven innings allowing one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out six.

“We had some really good at bats," Tremper coach John Matera said. "But weren’t able to come up with 2-out hits to drive in runners."

Richie Dibble started on the mound for the Trojans and allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out two in 5⅔ innings. Ryne Lesnik led Tremper at the plate by accounting for half of the team's hits, going 3 for 3. Tanner White went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

“Richie had a great outing on the mound," Matera said. "He’s improving command and location, and I’m excited for the rest of his season."

Softball

INDIAN TRAIL 18, RACINE CASE 7 (5 INNINGS): After a slow start, the Hawks scored 15 runs in three innings to make quick work of their Southeast Conference opponent Tuesday at Indian Trail.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Indian Trail (6-4, 3-1 SEC).

Case (2-6, 1-5) took an early 4-0 lead on a grand slam by Anastasia Valadez in the top of the first inning, but Indian Trail responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. The Hawks then scored six runs in the second inning, three in the third and six more in the fourth to end the game after five innings via the run rule.

Morgan Calhoun went 3 for 4 with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Indian Trail offense. Bella Swift went 3 for 3 — just a home short of hitting for the cycle — with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Addison Johnson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Emma Lighthizer went the distance in the circle for the Hawks.

BRADFORD 8, FRANKLIN 1: The Red Devils scored two runs in the first inning and took advantage of the Sabers pitching and fielding troubles for a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Bradford.

Franklin pitcher Kasey Felden issued eight of the nine walks for her team and the Sabers committed five errors in the field to help out Bradford (6-2, 3-1 SEC). Felden walked four in the first inning and the Red Devils got two runs.

“We showed great plate discipline in the first inning to capitalize on four walks and build a 2-0 lead,” Bradford coach John Ruffolo said.

In the fifth, Rachael Madsen hit a two-run triple that broke the game open. Madsen went 2 for 3 and Aubrey Strelow went 2 for 2 with a triple.

Brooklynn Danielson got the pitching victory, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits and three walks, and striking out 10.

Felden struck out nine for Franklin (5-2, 2-2).

OAK CREEK 7, TREMPER 4: The Trojans led 4-3 after four innings, but the unbeaten and state-ranked Knights scored four in the fifth inning to pull out a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Oak Creek.

Tremper (5-4, 2-2 SEC) took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning on a pair of runs off Oak Creek pitcher Amy Skrobis. The Knights (10-0, 5-0), ranked second in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fast Pitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, put the game away with the four-run fifth.

Malia Esposito went 4 for 4 with an RBI, Chloe Wamboldt went 2 for 4 and Camile Sporer went 2 for 3 for the Trojans, who outhit Oak Creek 12-11. Aubrey Juga and Finley Koziol (double) also had one RBI each.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Central’s top four players finished in the top five Tuesday and the Falcons easily won the second Southern Lakes Conference major meet of the season.

Playing on the South and East courses at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn, Central totaled 313 to finish 21 shots ahead of runner-up Waterford at 334 and 22 ahead of third-place Union Grove at 335. Wilmot finished seventh at 364.

Senior Dylan Bruni led the Falcons by shooting a 3-over-par 75 to finish second, two shots behind medalist Jacob Brown of Union Grove (73). Senior Connor L’Esperance was third with a 77, freshman Matthew Martin was fourth with an 80 and senior Bennett Gatto was fifth at 81 for Central, which has won both SLC major meets so far this season.

The Panthers were led by junior Adam Cole, who was 13th at 84, and junior Dane Turner added an 88.

Boys tennis

CENTRAL 4, BADGER 3: The Falcons won three close singles matches and squeezed out one doubles victory to win a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Christos Dovas had the relative easiest victory in singles, beating Brandon Hall of Badger 6-3, 7-6 (5), while the other two singles matches went to three sets. Reid Glassen beat Johnny Engerman 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 at No. 2 and Brett Hanke beat Lars Matson 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3.

Central’s No. 2 doubles team of Camden Oppenneer and Michael Webers beat Jonny Klug and Aiden Uppling 6-2, 7-5 to lock up the dual meet victory.

BURLINGTON 6, WILMOT 1: Ray Dippold won a close match at No. 1 singles and was the only winner for the Panthers Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Burlington.

Dippold won the first set against Burlington’s Chris Naber, but Naber came back to win the second set. They were tied 4-4 in the third set when Naber tripped and fell on the court. Naber finished out the match, but Dippold won 6-0, 1-6, 6-4.

The Demons won every other match in straight sets.