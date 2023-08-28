Consistency helped pave the way for Indian Trail High School girls golf to take second place at a Southeast Conference mini-meet on Monday at Petrifying Springs Golf Course in Somers.

Senior Morgan Calhoun and sophomore Lexi Joy led the Hawks on the back-nine with 16-over-par 34. Senior Baily Schumann fired a 51, junior Brooke Robinson shot a 55 and junior No. 1 Payton Torres had a 56.

Tremper senior No. 1 Rebecca Susmilch and junior No. 2 Reina Haapanen led the Trojans — both finishing at 54. Seniors McKenna Furst and Kenzie Kuhagen ended the day at 62 and 69 respectively.

Franklin topped the conference mini-meet with a 188 and were led by senior Zoey Hoffman's 7-over-par 34 outing. Indian Trail (206) finished second and Tremper (239) fourth.

Girls tennis

BRADFORD 4, OAK CREEK 3: Depth helped the Red Devils get the better of the Knights in a Southeast Conference dual meet on Monday at Kenosha.

Darby Battle, competing at No. 2 singles for Bradford, defeated Oak Creek's Reed Words 6-2, 6-3. At No. 4 singles, Bradford's Lilly Lanhardt defeated Izzy Randa 6-4, 6-2.

The top two flights at doubles were on their game for the Red Devils. The No. 1 doubles pairing for Bradford, Nina Lall and Ella Krauter, defeated Oak Creek's Maddie Silkey and Ashlyn Price 6-2, 6-2. Bradford's No. 2 doubles team of Sydnee Quinn and Josephine Redig followed by defeating Oak Creek's Sammy Morawski and Nora Lonergan 6-1, 6-3.