The Indian Trail High School girls track and field team soared on Saturday.

The Hawks won six events and scored 210.75 points to win the Red Devil Invitational on Saturday at Bradford Stadium.

Indian Trail’s quartet of Amayah Houston, Gianni Harris, Alissa Taylor and Vivian Jones won the 4x200-meter relay in 1:49.34. Harris won the 200 meters in 27.48 and was also a member of the second-place 4x400 relay (4:30.74) with Annie Herrmann, Mia Granucci and Grace Kozel.

Jones also won the 300 low hurdles in 50.37 and took second in the long jump (15-8½).

Indian Trail shined in the field events — Jayda Riley won the triple jump with a leap of 33-½, ahead of teammate Tiara Murray (30-5) in third; Nailah Taylor won the high jump at 4-8; and Chloe Choi won the pole vault at 9-6).

Indian Trail took second in the 4x800 relay (11:06.17) with Kyra Balch, Kate Herrmann, Maddie Laws and Elena Viesca, and in the 1,000 meters, Janiyah Taylor (3:27.19) was second and Grace Kozel (3:31.25) was third, both in personal-best times.

Abbie Knudsen had a personal best and was third in the 100 high hurdles (19.53), Riya Patel was third in the 1,600 (6:02.10), Annie Herrmann was third in the 400 meters (1:03.90) and Rachel Helmke was third in the 800 (2:46.30).

The Tremper girls (36) finished seventh ahead of Bradford (22) in eighth in the 11-team meet.

Tremper junior Evangelina Stuebner led an all-Kenosha podium in the 600 meters, winning in 1:46.08. Indian Trail’s Alissa Taylor (1:47.62) was second and Janiyah Taylor (1:49.03) was third, all personal bests. Bradford’s Azuri Lawson was third in the 100 meters (13.44).

In the boys meet, Indian Trail trailed only West Allis Hale (129.5) to place second at the meet with 115 points.

The Hawks quartet of Edward Jones, Ian Hetrick, Logan Zdanowicz and Dayton Dahlquist won the 4x200 relay in 1:33.97 and Zdanowicz set a personal best to win the 200 meters in 22.67.

Remy Strichartz won the 800 (2:04.31) and set a personal best to win the 1,000 in 2:34.85. Holden Forgette won the 3,200 in 10:25.14, just ahead of runner-up Owen Erickson (10:27.42) of Bradford, and Forgette also was second with a personal best in the 600 (1:33.94) ahead of a personal best by Bradford’s Trevor Stratton (1:35.55) in third.

Also for the Hawks, Connor Gilbert was second in the 400 meters (53.10) and was also part of the second-place 4x400 relay (3:40.97) with Jones, Dahlquist and Hetrick that finished ahead of Tremper (3:49.18) in third with Jack Pederson, Cody Rossin, Mario Gomez-Solis and Ben Wajerski.

Jaden Jones set a personal best and took third in the triple jump (38-11½).

Bradford (58.5) finished sixth and won the 4x800 relay (9:27.63) with Miguel FonSeca, Trevor Stratton, Zackery Meyer and Alex Deluca. Meyer was also third in the 800 (2:12.18)

Tremper (39) was 10th, with Tyler Thompson securing a win in the high jump at 5-8.

ST. JOSEPH: The Lancer boys just edged host Parkview to win the Don Albright Invitational Saturday at Orfordville.

St. Joseph totaled 159 points, just five points ahead of Parkview (154).

The Lancers swept the 100 meters, with Jayden Gordon winning in 12.01, Liam Kennedy taking second (13.20) and Xavier Hickman taking third (13.22).

Gordon was also part of the winning 4x100 relay (48.32) with Ben Peterson, Ivan Porcayo and Jamire Davis. Peterson also won the 200 meters in 24.00 and was part of the winning 4x400 relay (3:57.10) with Davis, Porcayo and Aidan Mullen.

Mullen won the 800 in 2:16.70 ahead of teammate Thomas Otto (2:21.44) in second. Mullen also was part of the winning 4x800 relay (9:52.00) with Thomas Otto, Santiago Gonzalez-Siaba and Everett Russert.

The Lancers’ David Christman won the 1,600 in 5:42.74 and Izavion Franklin won the shot put at 42-4 ahead of a personal best by teammate Dante Williams (41-6) in second.

Abigail Russell led the St. Joseph girls by winning the 400 meters in 1:15.71.

Hannah Shibilski was second in the 800 (2:51.30) and third in the 1,600 (6:15.81), and Alexa Alvarez was third in three events — the 100 meters (14.80), the 100 high hurdles (18.74) and 300 low hurdles (52.70).

Parkview won the girls team event with 160 points and the Lancers (45) finished sixth.

Softball

CENTRAL TRIANGULAR: The Falcons and Indian Trail opened a three-team event at Paddock Lake with a game between two of the best teams in Kenosha County — and one of the best softball games of the season.

The Hawks tied the nonconference game with four runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Central scored a run in the bottom of the inning for a 5-4 victory.

Each team had a five-inning victory over Beloit Memorial in their respective second games, with Indian Trail winning 10-0 and Central winning 12-2.

The intracounty game was a contrast in styles. The Falcons (5-2) were consistent, scoring single runs in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings to take a 4-0 lead into the seventh inning.

Then it got a bit crazy in the top of the seventh, when the Hawks (5-3) scored four runs in the top of the seventh off Central ace Meghan Lampos to tie the game at 4-4. After Addison Hamilton was hit by a pitch and Emma Lighthizer singled, Kaia Mismash doubled to score Hamilton, Addison Johnson had an RBI single to score Lighthizer and Morgan Calhoun followed with a game-tying double.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Falcons scored the winning run off Indian Trail reliever Lily Dorado. Cadence Castillo led off with a double and after a walk, Grace Kitterman bunted and the throw went down the line, allowing Castillo to score and end the game.

Four players had two hits each for Central, which hit six doubles and took advantage of five Hawks errors. Sam Erber had two of them and also had two RBIs. Lampos struck out 16 batters while giving up six hits and walking three.

Mismash went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base for Indian Trail. Hawks starting pitcher Emma Lighthizer allowed eight hits and five walks.

Against Beloit Memorial, Central scored eight runs in the first three innings and finished with 13 hits. Grace Kitterman and Brooke Schumaker each had two hits and three runs scored, and Rubie Steinmetz had a double and three RBIs. Erber added two triples and two RBIs and Emma Smith had a triple and two RBIs. Kitterman scattered three hits and struck out six in the circle.

Indian Trail made quick work of the Vikings (4-7), opening with a four-run first inning and scoring in all five innings. Dorado pitched a one-hitter with three strikeouts and one walk. The Hawks had 10 hits, led by Mismash (3 for 3, two RBIs), Calhoun (2 for 3, triple, two RBIs) and Abbey Buchanan (2 for 3, triple, RBI).

Boys golf

ST. JOSEPH: The Lancers struggled Saturday in the Catholic Memorial Crusader Invitational at The Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie.

Two freshmen led the way for St. Joseph — Brady Drinka carded a 96 and Jackson Zematis had a 101. The Lancers tied for 15th at 418.

Milwaukee Marquette won the team title with 312, edging runner-up Cambridge (317) and third-place Arrowhead (319). Ben Book of Brookfield Academy was the medalist with a 2-under-par 70 and Cambridge had three players finish in the top five.

Girls soccer

TREMPER 6, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 0: Friday, the Trojans scored six goals in a match for the fourth time this season in their nonconference victory over the Huskies at Ameche Field.

Tremper (5-0-1) scored three goals in each half, including two within three minutes in the first half and two within 35 seconds of each other in the second half.

Madison Kasianowicz scored the first two goals against Reagan (1-4-0), at 9:12 of the match (Celeste Chapa assist) and at 12:15 (Mia Crabtree assist).

Emily Slye scored twice, at 36:33 (Maddie Chianello assist) and at 57:22 after she stole a Huskies pass and scored from 20 yards. That goal came just after Megan Leadingham put Tremper ahead 4-0 at 56:47 (Crabtree assist).

Lauren Thomey capped the scoring by stealing the ball in the midfield and beating three defenders for the goal.

Trojans goalkeeper Kallista Street didn’t have to make a save.

Baseball

ST. JOSEPH 2, MUSKEGO 1: Friday night, Lancers’ senior pitcher Luke Schuler outdueled Hawaii commit Zach Olson of Muskego in the final game of the night at the PBR at the Rock Invitational in Franklin.

Schuler pitched a complete game, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out five.

St. Joseph (4-1) scored one run in the first inning with the help of a botched Warriors pickoff attempt and an RBI single by Schuler. In the fourth, again with the help of a failed pickoff, Dominic Santarelli put the Lancers ahead with an RBI single to bring home Brady Davidson.

Muskego (4-2) scored its run in the sixth inning with two outs on an RBI single by Wichita State commit Ben Kuglitsch. The Warriors had a chance to score the tying run, but Kuglitsch was tagged out in a rundown just before the runner on third could cross the plate.

Schuler retired the Warriors 1-2-3 in the seventh inning.