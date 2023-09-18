The Christian Life High School boys soccer team were matched up against a winless Eastbrook Academy on Monday.

That winless record almost went out of the window early on as a tightly contested match turned into a rollercoaster for the Eagles.

Kevin Krass and Ethan Tobar made certain that the would soar back from an early deficit to help see the Eagles win 3-2 in a nonconference match at Kenosha.

The Eagles (3-1-6) were in a bind early. The Warriors (0-7-0) scored a pair of goals inside the opening 10 minutes of the match.

The 2-0 hole was chipped away at early after a goal outside of the box from senior forward Tobar made it a 2-1 game after 20 minutes of play.

The Eagles then equalized before the end of the first half when sophomore forward Krass scored off a corner kick by junior Bradley Palmer in the 30th minute.

“We did not start the game in the correct mental state,” Christian Life coach Alan Krass said. “I’m not sure what was going on, but I was glad to see the response."

The second half grinded along at the 2-2 deadlock until the 65th minute. Krass went on to score unassisted to give the Eagles the lead and the squad would hold to the one-goal advantage until time expired.

"After the slow start, we played pretty well," Krass said. "We had some strong play. We were just unable to break through with another goal.”

Krass credited sophomore Evan Shaffer for his play in the midfield and junior midfielder Nolan Carroll for his efforts on defense.

Sophomore goalkeeper Blake Gilboe made three saves in goal for Christian Life.

MILWAUKEE ST. AUGUSTINE PREP 10, ST. JOSEPH 2: Peter Visconti scored twice during a difficult outing for the Lancers in a nonconference match on Monday at Milwaukee.

The Lancers (3-3-1) trailed 4-0 in the first half to the Lions (4-3-0) before Visconti beat a defender and picked out sophomore Andres Gamez top of the box for a perfectly placed shot.

The junior Visconti would bag a goal for himself in the second half after drilling a low strike. Despite the result, St. Joseph coach Nick Anderson praised the progress the Lancers have made during a difficult stretch of the season.

"This season the Injury bug has really hit us hard," Anderson said. "The beautiful part is seeing growth and development in the program.

"New and young players are stepping up and filling big shoes. I'm proud of these guys and we will get back to work tomorrow."

The Lancers have lost three consecutive matches but will look to bounce back in Metro Classic Conference play on Wednesday when traveling to face Greendale Martin Luther (0-4-1, 0-2-0 MCC).

Football

RACINE LUTHERAN 41, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: It was a tale of two halves as the Eagles struggled to slow down the running attack of the Crusaders during Monday's Midwest Classic Conference game at Horlick Field in Racine.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed to Monday following repeated delays due to lightning in the area. Once the game kicked off it appeared the Eagles (1-4, 1-2 MCC) were getting a solid game plan together to slow down the Crusaders (4-1, 3-0 MCC).

The Eagles moved the ball well on their opening drive but ultimately were forced to punt. The initial punt was down inside the 10-yard line but a penalty forced a replay of fourth down. What happened next seemed to be a microcosm of what was to come for Christian Life. The snap sailed over the head of Monchie Gunter and the versatile sophomore had to scramble back to cover the ball at the team's own 27-yard line.

For the Eagles — the opening drive was about as smoothly as the offense pushed the ball down the field in the contest. The Crusaders adjusted defensively and changed on offense in the second half to work more under center with a power running game.

The result was four second half rushing touchdowns as Lutheran finished with 287 yards rushing to win their fourth straight game. Christian Life was shutout for a second consecutive week following the team's 59-0 defeat to St. Joseph.