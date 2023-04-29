Meghan Lampos almost did it all for the Central High School softball team Friday.

The sophomore pitcher took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, struck out 15 and also gave the Falcons the lead for good in their first at-bat in a 7-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Lake Geneva Badger at Paddock Lake.

Lampos started the scoring for Central (7-3, 5-2 SLC) in its four-run first inning, hitting an RBI triple. She scored on an RBI single by junior Sam Erber, who in turn came home on a fielder’s choice by Brooke Schumaker. Senior Rubie Steinmetz finished off the scoring in the inning with an RBI single.

Junior Delaney Koltanowski had an RBI single in the third inning, then Erber doubled home a run in the fourth inning and scored on an RBI single by sophomore Alex McKinney.

Erber and Emma Smith led the Falcons with two hits each.

“We did a much better job of barreling the ball today,” Central co-head coach Tom Lampe said. “With our upcoming schedule, that will be important. Meg was her normal self in the circle. She was very efficient with her pitching.”

Lampos allowed just two hits to Badger (1-9, 1-7), both in the seventh inning, and she walked two.

BRADFORD 9, TREMPER 1: In the completion of a game suspended last week, the Red Devils scored six runs in the first three innings to pull away from the Trojans in a Southeast Conference game at Tremper.

Bradford (7-3, 4-2 SEC) took the lead on a sacrifice fly hit by Lauren Jeanblanc in the top of the first inning, then increased its lead over Tremper (6-6, 3-4) in the second inning with a solo home run by Rachael Madsen.

Brooklynn Danielson pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing just one unearned run while striking out 14 and limiting the Trojans to four hits. Aubrey Strelow closed out the game by striking out three of the four batters she faced.

“We hit the ball well throughout the lineup today and Brooklynn was dominant in the circle,” Bradford coach John Ruffolo said.

Strelow led the Red Devils offensively, going 4 for 4 with a double and a triple. Jeanblanc added a double and two RBIs.

Maritza Martinez went 3 for 3 with a double to lead Tremper.

UNION GROVE 12, WILMOT 7: After a strong start, the Panthers were unable to keep up with the Broncos Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.

Wilmot (4-7, 2-5 SLC) opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning, but Union Grove (5-7, 4-2) responded with three runs in the bottom of the first.

The Panthers came back with three runs in the top of the second, but once again the Broncos responded with three runs in the bottom of the second, then added two more in the third and one more in the fourth inning to take control of the game.

Kamryn Poepping pitched all six innings for Wilmot, striking out two batters. Despite scoring seven runs, the Panthers were held to two hits in the game. Union Grove walked seven batters and committed five errors.

Katie Beagle and Macy Platts each had a hit for Wilmot, with Beagle hitting a two-run double and Platts hitting an RBI single.

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 8, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 0: The Carter sisters led the state-ranked Pacers to a nonconference victory Friday at Somers.

Shoreland Lutheran (5-4-1), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got started early and jumped out to a 5-0 halftime lead with Kaylee and Kalyssa Carter doing much of the heavy lifting.

Kaylee, a senior forward, completed a hat trick in the first 20 minutes of the match, scoring unassisted goals in the 10th and 16th minutes and her third goal in the 19th minute, assisted by junior midfielder Belle Zarling.

Kalyssa, a freshman forward, had a hat trick as well, scoring her goals in the 14th, 48th and 56th minutes, assisted by Zarling, senior defender Kylah Diagne and senior midfielder Julia Heathcock.

Rounding out the scoring was Heathcock, who opened the scoring in the seventh minute on an assist by sophomore midfielder Elise DeBoer, and Zarling, who scored unassisted in the 69th minute.

Pacers goalkeeper Ella Malliet earned the shutout as her defense didn’t allow South Milwaukee (2-2-1) to put a shot on goal.

Baseball

RACINE HORLICK 10, BRADFORD/REUTHER 3: The Red Devils couldn’t finish off a sweep of the Rebels Friday, losing at Wavro Field in the final game of this week’s Southeast Conference three-game series and giving Horlick its first victory of the season.

Bradford/Reuther (6-4, 6-3 SEC), which won the first two games of the series (2-0 on Tuesday, 5-4 on Thursday), fell behind 4-1 in the third inning.

The Red Devils got one run back in the fourth, but the Rebels (1-10, 1-8) put the game away with a five-run fifth inning.

Horlick got to Bradford/Reuther starting pitcher Santino Pignotti-Wojtak, who pitched into the fourth inning and allowed six hits, seven runs (four earned) and two walks, and struck out five.

AJ Oliver went 2 for 4 to lead the Red Devils and Pignotti-Wojtak, Max Strash (double) and Alex Boyle had one hit each.

All of Bradford/Reuther’s runs were unearned because of five Horlick errors.

FRANKLIN 7, TREMPER 0: The Trojans managed just two hits against the Sabers Friday at Andy Smith Field and were swept in this week’s three-game Southeast Conference series.

Unbeaten Franklin (10-0, 8-0 SEC), which won the first two games of the series by the same score (8-1), scored four runs in the top of the first inning and added one run in the second for a 5-0 lead.

Ethan Bauerschmidt (double) and Ryne Dutton, the first two batters in the order, each had a hit for Tremper (6-5, 5-4), which struck out 11 times.

“Franklin’s pitching throughout this series was very sharp,” Trojans coach John Matera said. “They mixed pitches and moved the ball around the zone. They are a deep team.”

Boys golf

FRANKLIN INVITATIONAL: Indian Trail finished 14th and Bradford was 16th Friday in the 19-team Franklin Invitational at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.

The Hawks totaled 402 to tie New Berlin Eisenhower for 14th; Indian Trail was 14th after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied.

Senior Adam Hatch had the best score for the Hawks, shooting an 88 to tie for 27th. Senior Zachary Mitchell shot a 97, sophomore Patrick Sanderson had a 107 and junior Travis Weber had a 110.

Bradford was led by senior Alex Lopez with a 101, junior Louis Canady and senior Caden Palmen with 103s and senior Jayce Schroeder with a 108.

Franklin, behind medalist Zach Koch, won the team title with 315, seven strokes ahead of runner-up Oak Creek (322) and third-place Sussex Hamilton (332).

Koch shot a 75, one stroke better than Kyle Peck of Oak Creek, Justin Kaczynski of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More and Koch’s teammate, Landen Savage.

Boys tennis

RACINE CASE QUADRANGULAR: Bradford won all three of its dual meets and won a four-team tournament Friday at Racine Case.

The Red Devils won all three dual meets by a 6-1 score, beating Case, Racine Horlick/Park and Waukesha North.

Bradford swept doubles against the Eagles, including a victory by injury default for Manny Pena and Hugo Quero-Martin at No. 1 doubles when one of Case’s players was unable to continue their match.

The Red Devils swept singles in straight sets against Horlick/Park, which had to default at No. 4 singles and at No. 2 and 3 doubles. Terry Ferrero led the sweep with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kyle Ketterhagen.

Bradford again swept doubles against North, with the highlight a 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 victory by Pena and Quero-Martin over Stan Hesse and Aaron Maniar.

CENTRAL 4, WAUWATOSA WEST 3: The Falcons won two of three doubles flights to secure a win in a nonconference meet Friday at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

Central and West split the four singles flights, with Christos Dovas winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Jordan Oppenneer winning 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3 singles for the Falcons.

At No. 1 doubles, Brett Hanke and John Kinzler won in a super tiebreaker 7-5, 2-6, 10-6, and Owen Sweeney and Camden Oppenneer won their match at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-1.

FRANKLIN 7, TREMPER 0: Thursday, the shorthanded Trojans were swept in a Southeast Conference meet at Tremper.

The Trojans had to default at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, and No. 3 doubles.

In the closest match of the meet, Leo Ruffolo and Matt Stanard lost their No. 2 doubles match 6-4, 6-2.