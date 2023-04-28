The Shoreland Lutheran High School baseball team may be starting to find its stride.

The Pacers completed a Metro Classic Conference sweep of Greendale Martin Luther Thursday, parlaying 11 singles, seven walks and three Spartans errors into a 14-7 victory at Somers.

Shoreland, after an 0-4 start, has won five of its last six games and evened its record at 5-5 (5-3 MCC).

Senior starting pitcher Soren Smith struggled a bit, allowing four hits, six runs (five earned) and five walks in the first 3⅓ innings.

Martin Luther (1-5, 1-5) went ahead 6-1 with three runs in the top of the fourth, but the Pacers’ bats came alive in the bottom of the fourth with six runs to take the lead for good at 7-6.

Shoreland finished off its scoring with three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Smith made up for his struggles on the mound with his bat, going 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Sophomore Slayton Smith went 2 for 2 with two stolen bases and four runs scored, freshman Isaac Lopez went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and junior Ethan Kassulke went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Sophomore James Craig relieved Soren Smith on the mound in the fourth and allowed four hits, one run and one walk the rest of the way to get the victory.

BURLINGTON 6, CENTRAL 4 (9 INNINGS): The Falcons led 4-3 through five innings, but the Demons tied the game in the sixth inning and scored two runs in the ninth for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Paddock Lake.

Central (7-6, 2-5 SLC) and Burlington (7-6, 5-3) have quite a history when they get together on the baseball field. The Demons won the season series — they won 3-2 Monday — and it was Burlington’s fourth sweep in the last six seasons.

Last year, the Falcons had just their second sweep in the last 10 seasons, winning 11-10 and 7-6. The Demons had sweeps in 2021, 2019 and 2017.

“I told a new (Central) assistant coach that this was typical of a Burlington-Westosha game,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “They’re always close, with extra innings, walkoffs, you name it.”

As an example, in six of the last 10 seasons, the run differential in games between the teams was no more than three.

Thursday, Central led 4-3 after five innings, then the Demons scored one in the sixth to tie the game.

Neither team scored in the seventh or eighth innings, but in the ninth, Burlington’s first two runners reached on hits and with one out, Murphy Diggins doubled home the two baserunner for a 6-4 lead.

Demons reliever Wren Dietz pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out two.

Junior Mason Mitacek led the Falcons, going 2 for 4 with a double, and three others had one hit each (sophomore Carson Sieler had a double). All of Central’s runs were unearned.

Senior starting pitcher Seth Brankey went the first four innings, striking out five, and sophomore Joe Suokko pitched the final five innings with four strikeouts.

Softball

TREMPER 14, RACINE HORLICK 2 (5 INNINGS): The Trojans pounced on an error-plagued first inning by the Rebels to win comfortably in a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Douglas Park in Racine.

The Trojans (6-5, 3-3 SEC) took full advantage of fielding errors committed by the Rebels (1-7, 0-6). The Trojans scored 14 runs in the first inning and cruised to a five-inning win that ended a two-game skid in SEC play.

OAK CREEK 3, BRADFORD/REUTHER 1: The Red Devils allowed three runs in the first three innings and couldn’t rally against the Knights’ No. 2 pitcher and lost a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Bullen Middle School.

Bradford/Reuther (6-3, 3-2 SEC) had seven hits against Oak Creek’s Alyssa Skrobis, but could only score one unearned run, that coming in the fifth inning. The Red Devils had runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings, “but we were unable to come through with a key hit,” coach John Ruffolo said

Red Devils pitchers Aubrey Strelow and Brooklynn Danielson combined to allow just three hits and one earned run, and they struck out 11. Danielson didn’t allow a hit over the final 3⅔ innings, striking out six and walking none.

The Knights (11-0, 6-0) scored two runs in the second inning and one in the third, aided by some of Bradford/Reuther’s four errors.

Danielson went 2 for 3 and Robin Loewen went 2 for 2 for the Red Devils.

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 6, INDIAN TRAIL 2: The Pacers came on strong in the second half against the Hawks, scoring five goals for a nonconference victory Thursday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Shoreland (4-4-1), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, fell behind 2-0 in the first half, but scored a goal with 38 seconds left in the half to get within 2-1.

In the second half, the Pacers exploded for five goals. Junior midfielder Maren Fitzpatrick scored the equalizer, then the Carter sisters — senior forward Kaylee and freshman forward Kalyssa — combined to score the final four goals.

Kalyssa Carter had three goals for her second straight hat trick and Kaylee Carter had two goals. Kalyssa has 15 goals and Kaylee has five this season.

Junior midfielder Halee Secor and defender Jolee Ellis scored the goals for Indian Trail (3-3-1).

CENTRAL 5, OAK CREEK 0: Talia DeBartelo and Kiley Cummings accounted for all five Falcons goals Thursday in a nonconference victory at Paddock Lake.

DeBartelo had both goals in the first half for Central (4-3-1), the second one assisted by Cummings. In the second half, Central assistant coach Jon Kao said Cummings was able to exploit a mismatch and scored three goals in the second half for a hat trick.

The first goal was unassisted, Alyssa Klementzos assisted on the second goal and Ava Kirsch assisted on the final goal.

“Our offense was clicking tonight and we were able to do some real damage,” Falcons head coach Vlatko Minic said. “It was gratifying to see us play as well as we did.”

The Knights (1-5-1) had a few shots on goal, but the defense and goalkeeper Lola Minic were able to stop any threats, Vlatko Minic said.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 3, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: Wednesday, mistakes cost the Eagles in their Midwest Classic Conference loss to the Lightning at Hartland.

Christian Life (0-5-2, 0-3-0 MCC) trailed 2-0 at halftime to Lutheran (2-4-0, 2-0-0), ranked eighth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

Eagles coach Alan Krass said Birhan Voight and Melany Smith played well in the loss, but lamented the errors that led to the Lightning’s goals.

“I felt all three goals could have been prevented — we just have to cut out our mistakes,” Krass said.

Sara Barbaro had 10 saves in goal for Christian Life.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Tremper senior Blake Callahan was the co-medalist and Indian Trail got solid scoring from its No. 4 and 5 players Thursday in a Southeast Conference mini-meet at Bristol Oaks Golf Club in Bristol.

Callahan shot a 4-over-par 40 and shared medalist honors with Victor Ignatowski of Franklin.

The Sabers won the team title with 168, eight shots ahead of runner-up Oak Creek (176).

Seniors Adam Hatch and Ty Schiess each shot a 44 to lead the Hawks to third place at 182. Junior No. 1 player AJ Hamelink and senior No. 3 player Ryan Edwards each shot a 47 for Indian Trail.

Callahan’s score helped the Trojans finish fourth (199) and junior No. 1 player Owen DeRousse added a 48.

Bradford was fifth at 224, led by senior No. 3 player Caden Palmen with a 52, junior No. 4 player Louis Canady with a 54 and senior No. 2 player Alex Lopez with a 56.

Boys tennis

CENTRAL 7, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Falcons dominated a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Paddock Lake.

Christos Dovas beat Quinn O’Grady 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Reid Glassen won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, Jordan Oppenneer won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 and Michael Webers won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4.

Central lost just six games in the three doubles matches. John Kinzler and Brett Hanke won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Owen Sweeney-Camden Oppenneer won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 and Owen Georgan-Paxton Ferruzzi won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.

WATERFORD 7, WILMOT 0: The Panthers were swept in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Waterford.

Jake Keating was Wilmot’s most competitive player, taking a 6-3, 6-4 loss at No. 2 singles.

Waterford won every match in straight sets.