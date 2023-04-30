Owen DeRousse showed off his golf game Saturday for the Tremper High School boys golf team.

DeRousse was the medalist and led four players to finish in the top 10 as the Trojans finished second in the Racine Invitational at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Playing on the Red and White courses at Ives Grove, DeRousse shot a 38 on his first nine and a 40 on his second nine to finish with a 6-over-par 78. He finished just ahead of two golfers from Milwaukee Marquette, two shots ahead of runner-up Crede Neuberger and three ahead of Thomas Haverty.

Tremper totaled 357 to finish 21 shots behind Marquette (336).

Also for the Trojans, Blake Callahan, Hunter Williams and Jacob Streit were part of a five-way tie for eighth at 93, but the three were respectively eighth, ninth and 10th after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied.

Will Schaefer of Racine Prairie shot an 84 to finish fourth, followed by two more Marquette golfers.

FALCON MATCH PLAY INVITATIONAL: Host Central had the best finish among Kenosha County teams at the two-day Falcon Match Play Invitational, which concluded Saturday at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.

Led by Connor L’Esperance, the Falcons won nine matches and finished third behind Union Grove (13) and Waterford (10).

L’Esperance won three matches and Dylan Bruni, Matthew Martin and Bennett Gatto each won two matches.

Wilmot was fourth with eight match wins, led by Adam Cole with three and Layne Gauger and Davis Schagfelhaft with two each.

Union Grove was led by Jacob Brown and Nathan Beutel, who each won four matches. Brown won a one-hole playoff with a birdie to claim the individual title.

Track and field

BADGER INVITATIONAL: Friday, Bradford’s Keany Parks won three events and Thomas Reilly won one as the Red Devils finished second in the 24th annual Badger Invitational at Lake Geneva.

Parks won the 100 meters in a photo finish with teammate Armani Chew, winning in 11.23 seconds to Chew’s 11.25.

Parks also won the long jump by three feet with a leap of 23-2¼ and won the triple jump by five feet with a leap of 44-2.

Reilly won the shot put with a toss of 46-6¾.

Bradford totaled 114 points well behind champion and host Badger (201).

Shoreland Lutheran was sixth in the boys meet (53.33), led by Hunter Rouse, who won the 200 meters by 0.03 seconds in 23.17.

In the girls meet, Shoreland was sixth (59) led by second-place finishers Temperance Zondag (1,600, 5:59.00), Ellyn Jenks (3,200, 13:15.35) and Hannah Orth (pole vault, 8-6).

Bradford was eighth (19).

CENTRAL: Friday, the Falcons girls won three events and had nine top-three finishes to win the Mel Plinsker Invitational at Greenfield.

Central totaled 136 points, ahead of runner-up Edgar (121.5).

The Falcons won the 4x800 relay in 10:27.89 with Abby Lensmeyer, Alexis Davis, Sophia Melby and Clare Fallon. Marley Kinzle won the pole vault at 9-6, with teammate Grace Bertz the runner-up (7-0), and Brynn Wierzbicki won the triple jump at 33-9 ½ and was second in the long jump (16-1¼).

The Central boys won five events and finished fourth in the team standings with 98 points, one point out of second; Wisconsin Lutheran won with 141.

The Falcons had one double winner, Mason McNeill, who won the discus with a throw of 135-8½ and the shot put at 50-5½.

Other winners were the boys 4x200 relay in 1:33.42 (Connor Wade, Joey Kavalauskas, Jacob Meredith, Alex Sippy), Lukas Galley in the 800 (2:05.42), the 4x400 relay in 3:36.58 (Kavalauskas, Kyle Martinez, Wade, Sippy).