For the third consecutive spring, the Indian Trail High School girls track and field team finished at the top of its WIAA Division 1 Regional.

The Hawks had 12 first-place finishes and earned 214 points across 18 events at the Division 1 Bradford Regional Monday. Central finished third with 109.5 points, Tremper finished fifth with 58 and Bradford and Wilmot tied for sixth with 30 points.

In the boys meet, Central took second with 114 points, finishing ahead of Bradford (103) in third and Indian Trail (99) in fourth. Wilmot (49) was sixth and Tremper (45) was eighth.

The Indian Trail girls' first event win came in the 4x800-meter relay, where the team of Janiyah Taylor, Grace Kozel, Riya Patel and Rachel Helmke won, about six seconds ahead of Central’s second-place team of Abby Lensmeyer, Clare Fallon, Sophia Melby and Alexis Davis.

Vivian Jones had three individual first places for the Hawks, winning the 100 high hurdles, 300 low hurdles and the long jump. Jones was also a part of Indian Trail’s winning 4x200 relay team (1:48.62), along with Gianni Harris, Amayah Houston and Alissa Taylor. In the 300 low hurdles, Jones’s teammate Ruqayya Jayah finished third.

In the long jump, Jones beat out teammates Jayda Riley in third and Tiara Murray in fourth.

The Hawks also took first in the 4x100 relay, with their team of Harris, Houston, Alissa Taylor and Tiara Murray winning by three seconds over Central. Janiyah Taylor had one individual event victory, taking first in the 800. Harris had one individual event victory as well, taking first in the 200 meters over Houston.

Chloe Choi and Tiara Murray also had first place finishes, with Choi winning the pole vault and Murray winning the triple jump. Murray also finished second in the 100 meters while Choi finished third in the 100 high hurdles.

Nailah Taylor tied Union Grove's Monika Berg for first place in the high jump.

Mia Granucci added a third-place finish in the 400 meters and Grace Kozel finished fourth in the 800. In the 3,200, Audrey Shreve and Riya Patel finished second and fourth. The Hawks also added a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay.

Central did not have any first-place finishes in the girls events but had seven second-places. Brynn Wierzbicki was second in two events, the long jump and the triple jump. Brenna Gagliano finished second in the discus and Lensmeyer took second in the 800. Fallon finished second in the 400 meters.

The Falcons also took second in the 4x100 relay with a team of Wierzbicki, Chloe Lois, Aleah Daniels and Jessica Roynon. Central took third in the 4x200 relay. Gabriell Eppers finished fourth in the high jump. Marley Kinzle took third in the pole vault and Evelyn Neideffer finished fourth in the triple jump.

Hailey Harpster also added a fourth-place finish in the 100 high hurdles for the Falcons.

Tremper had one first-place finish, with Lauren Clements winning the discus. Clements also took third in the shot put, finishing one spot ahead of fellow Trojan Alanna Gontscharow. Evangelina Stuebner added a fourth-place finish for Tremper in the 400 meters.

The Trojans had two third-place finishes in relay events. Laney Holm, Summer Staker, Madison Jolicoeur-Johnson and Autumn Mendoza took third in the 4x100 relay and Stuebner, McKim, Jenna Puhr and Audrey Marschel took third in the 4x400 relay.

Bradford had one individual winner, with Azuri Lawson taking first in the 100 meters. Lawson also took third in the 200 meters. Elon Alexander (300 low hurdles) and Simona Tenuta (1,600) added fourth-place finishes for the Red Devils.

Wilmot had two top-four girls finishes, with Kaci Peters taking third in the discus and Morgan Rutherford finishing fourth in the 200 meters.

In the boys events, Central had three first-place finishes. Mason McNeill took first in both the discus and shot put, and Jacob Meredith won the 400 meters. Jacob Rasor advanced in two events, taking second in the 110 high hurdles and third in the high jump.

Central's Mike Rasor added a third-place finish in the 300 intermediate hurdles and Jack Verhaalen finished fourth in the pole vault. The Falcons had top-four finishes in three relays, taking second in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays and fourth in the 4x100 relay.

Bradford's Keany Parks led the Red Devils with two top finishes, taking first in the long jump and triple jump. Parks also finished fourth in the 100 meters. Teammate Alex Deluca finished two spots behind Parks in the triple jump.

Armani Chew had top four-finishes in three events, taking third in the 100 meters and fourth in the high jump. Chew was also part of Bradford’s 4x200 relay team, along with Deluca, Kalen Lakes and Tony Fisher. Thomas Reilly finished second in the discus and third in the shot put. Brandon Walton took third in the 200 meters.

Bradford's Miguel FonSeca finished fourth in the 1,600 and Owen Erickson finished second in the 3,200.

The Indian Trail boys had three first-place finishes. Remy Strichartz won the 800 and Holden Forgette won the 3,200. Teammate Zackery Taylor finished fourth in the 3,200.

The Hawks' 4x200 relay team of Edward Jones, Ian Hetrick, Dayton Dahlquist and Logan Zdanowicz also took first in the event. Connor Gilbert took second in the 400 meters and was part of Indian Trail’s third place 4x400 relay.

Alexander Zabel took second in the 1,600 and was part of Indian Trail’s fourth-place 4x800 relay. The Hawks also took third in the 4x100 relay. Matthew Delagrange finished second in the pole vault and Jahad Pommells took fourth in the shot put.

Wilmot had one second-place finish, two third-place finishes and two fourth-place finishes. James Kiraly took second place in the 800, slightly edging teammate Josh Melka. Gage Stankus took third in the pole vault and was a part of Wilmot’s fourth-place team in the 4x400 relay along with Melka, Caleb Bruley and James Kiraly.

Tremper had a pair of top-four finishes, with Deszmund White finishing third in the long jump and Jeffrey Hines taking fourth in the discus.

All top-four finishers at the meet will compete Thursday in the Oak Creek Sectional.

WIAA DIVISION 2 ST. AUGUSTINE PREP REGIONAL: The Pacers had a strong showing in the WIAA Division 2 St. Augustine Prep Regional Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Shoreland Lutheran earned 152 points and finished second in the girls' competition and earned 99 points to finish third in the boys' meet.

The Pacers girls won three events. Temperance Zondag won the 3,200-meter run, ahead of teammate Ellyn Jenks in second, and Zondag was second in the 1,600 ahead of teammate Abigail Lange in fourth.

Hannah Orth won the pole vault, beating out teammate Adelynn Lenz. The Pacers also won the 4x200 relay with the quartet of Adreanna Minar, Ryen Schneiberg, Lenz and Amerrah Kayon. Lenz also took second in the triple jump and fourth in the 200 meters.

Madelynn Sadowski finished second in the 300 low hurdles, Jayda Rouse and Minar finished third and fourth in the triple jump, and Kayon and Schneiberg took third and fourth in the long jump. Imani Payton was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put. Kayon was fourth in the 100 meters.

The Pacers also finished second in the 4x800 relay and fourth in the 4x400 and 4x100 relays.

In the boys' meet, Shoreland Lutheran won two events. Joseph Kayon took first in the high jump and Asher Patterson took first in the pole vault. Patterson beat out teammate Noah Schneider and also finished fourth in the high jump. Kayon also was fourth in the triple jump.

Zachary Haleem finished third in the 1,600 and Josiah Hutchinson finished fourth in the 3,200. The Pacers' 4x800 relay of Nathaniel Growth, Catcher Belott, Joel Lindemann and Haleem was second.

The Pacers also took fourth place in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

All top four finishers at the meet will compete Thursday in the Milwaukee Vincent Sectional.

WIAA DIVISION 3 PALMYRA-EAGLE REGIONAL: St. Joseph and Christian Life both competed at the Palmyra-Eagle WIAA Division 3 Regional Tuesday.

The Lancers took second in the boys meet with 123 points and fifth in the girls meet with 63 points. Christian Life finished third in the boys meet with 79 points and 11th in the girls meet (7).

St. Joseph won five events, all individual events. Jayden Gordon won the 100 meters, Aidan Mullen won the 800, Ben Peterson won the 200 meters, Izavion Franklin won the shot put and Jamire Davis won the 300 intermediate hurdles. Davis also took second in the 110 high hurdles.

In the shot put, St. Joseph's Dante Williams finished second behind Franklin and Adrian Als finished fourth. Als also took second in the discus and Brian Ortega finished fourth.

In the 1,600, Thomas Otto finished third and Santiago Gonzalez-Siaba finished fourth for the Lancers.

The Lancers finished third in the 4x400 relay and in the 4x100 relay.

The Eagles had three boys' winners. Alex St. John, Jack Cooper, Javier Gomez and Ethan Zawada won the 4x800 relay. In individual events, Sam Adams won the 1,600 and 3,200 and St. John finished third in the 3,200.

Zawada finished second in the 400 meters and Andrew Hauser took fourth in the 200 meters. The Eagles finished third in the 4x200 relay, which featured Isaiah and Josiah Hernandez, Landon Cashmore and Hauser, and fourth in the 4x400 relay, which featured Hauser, Zawada, Isaiah Hernandez and Vaughn Ricker.

In the girls' meet, Joi Langston won the 200 meters and 400 meters to lead St. Joseph. The Lancers also won the 4x800 relay with their team of Hannah Shibilski, Haley Labiecki, Hannah Verbsky and Coryn Marik. Shibilski also finished second in the 3,200.

Lebiecki and Verbsky finished third and fourth in the 800, and Alaexa Alvarez finished second in the 300 low hurdles and third in the 100 high hurdles.

All top four finishers in the meet advance to compete Thursday at the Horicon Sectional.