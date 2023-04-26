The Indian Trail High School girls track and field team showed its class and consistency during Tuesday's Southeast Conference Relays at Oak Creek.

The Hawks won seven events and placed first with 124 points, just edging runner-up Franklin (122) and Oak Creek (109). The Tremper girls (31) finished fifth and Bradford (25) was sixth.

Vivian Jones had a special outing for the Hawks and won three events.

Jones was part of the winning 4x100-meter relay (50.09) with Gianni Harris, Amayah Houston and Alissa Taylor. Jones led the Hawks to victory in the 300 low hurdles relay (individual-best 47.32) and the long jump relay (17-½), finishing first overall in each event. Jones also set the fastest time in the 100 high hurdles relay (15.57) as the Hawks placed second.

Harris, Houston and Taylor were on the winning 4x200 relay (1:47.56) with Mia Granucci. Houston was also part of the winning 800 sprint medley (1:56.72) with Granucci, Tiara Murray and Annie Herrmann, just ahead of third-place Bradford (2:05.55) featuring Azuri Lawson, Mia Fernandez, Syderah Farmer and Jazai Lopez. Harris, Taylor, Herrmann and Granucci also won the 4x400 relay (4:11.57).

Indian Trail blitzed the field to win the triple jump relay, led by a 1-2 overall finish by Murray (35-3) and Jayda Riley (34-11½).

Indian Trail was second in the distance medley (14:02.22) with Grace Kozel, Rachel Helmke, Kyra Balch and Riya Patel. Kozel and Balch also were second in the 4x800 relay (10:46.59) with Janiyah Taylor and Kate Hermann.

Lauren Clements led Tremper to third in the discus relay and had the fourth-best overall throw (86-0).

The Indian Trail boys won the 4x200 relay (1:32.86) with Edward Jones, Ian Hetrick, Logan Zdanowicz and Dayton Dahlquist. Jones and Zdanowicz also were second in the 800 sprint medley (1:39.48) with Massimo Pagliaroni and Connor Gilbert. Jones, Dahlquist, Gilbert and Hetrick also took third in the 4x400 relay (3:34.63).

Indian Trail won the 1,600 run relay with Remy Strichartz (4:31.63) setting the fastest time. Strichartz was also part of the third-place 4x800 relay (8:55.15) with Zackery Taylor, Holden Forgette and Alexander Zabel.

Bradford won the long jump relay with Keany Parks taking first overall (22-9). Parks also set the top distance in the triple jump relay (44-0) with Alex Deluca (40-6) placing third overall as Bradford took second.

Riley Thomas led Bradford to third in the discus relay and had the third overall throw (123-0).

Tremper took third in the 4x100 relay (45.26) with Deszmund White, Aydin Mendoza, Theo Jackson and Dontrell Graise.

Oak Creek won the boys team title with 104.5 points, just ahead of runner-up Franklin (101.5). Indian Trail (72) was fourth, Bradford (53.5) was fifth and Tremper (36) was eighth.

UNION GROVE MEET: The Central boys won the six-team Union Grove Invitational on Tuesday at Union Grove.

Central won the 4x800-meter relay (8:53.06) with Alex Sippy, Connor Wade, Lukas Galley and Marcos Lowe. Galley also won the 400 meters (55.42). Sippy and Wade were part of the winning 4x400 relay (3:38.89) with Jacob Meredith and Joey Kavalauskas.

The Falcons swept the top three in the 110 high hurdles with Mike Rasor (17.28) placing first ahead of Jacob Rasor (18.12) and Seth Scheele (18.80). The Rasors were also close in the 300 intermediate hurdles with Jacob (45.83) winning ahead of Mike (46.01) in second.

In the field, Central had a pair of winners with Jack Verhaalen in the pole vault (12-0) and Mason McNeill in the shot put (49-11).

James Kiraly provided the only victory for Wilmot, winning the 800 (2:04.03).

Central won the boys meet with 80 points, well ahead of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (69). Wilmot (26) finished fifth.

The Central girls won the 4x400 relay (4:32.49) with Clare Fallon, Lauren Dahlberg, Alexis Davis and Abby Lensmeyer. Brynn Wierzbicki won the 100 meters (13.7) and the triple jump (33-10½) ahead of teammate Evelyn Neideffer (32-0) in second.

Wilmot's Morgan Rutherford won the girls long jump (16-½).

Union Grove won the girls meet with 86.5 points, Central (59.5) was second and Wilmot (12) was sixth.