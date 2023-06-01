The Racine Kiwanis, hampered by six errors and limited to three hits, lost 10-0 in a Land O'Lakes League game against the Kewaskum A's Wednesday at Horlick Field.

The only hits by the Kiwanis (3-2) were by Matt Friesema, who was also hit by a pitch, Kody Krekling and Kaleb Steinmetz.

"We struck out 18 times," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "Their pitcher was one of the best I have seen in this league."

One standout for the Kiwanis was pitcher Noah Johnson, a Park High School graduate who allowed two runs in 4⅔ innings of relief. Johnson struck out three.

"He threw the ball extremely well," Schiestle said.

The Kiwanis next play Sunday, when they travel to Waterford for a noon doubleheader against the Waterford Rivermen.