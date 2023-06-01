MILWAUKEE -- The Wilmot baseball team dropped down to Division 2 for the WIAA playoffs this spring, but Wednesday afternoon proved there are good teams all across the state of Wisconsin – no matter the size.

Milwaukee St. Thomas More, essentially a Division 3 school located in the Bay View neighborhood of the south side of Milwaukee, only has 530 students according to Wissports.net.

That roughly half the size of Wilmot Union High School.

So the Panthers, despite only being a No. 4 seed in the tournament, should’ve had no problem, right?

Wrong.

Actually, the Cavaliers were every bit as advertised, with a top-notch, division-proof talent at pitcher and a Division 1 Louisville commit at shortstop.

After all that, the road Panthers, still underdogs technically, were only trailing, 2-0, in the fifth inning.

But sometimes in baseball, all it takes is one pitch, and the game can be over fast.

That was the case Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Wilmot starting pitcher Hayden Christiansen served a fastball right in the wheelhouse of Thomas More slugger Sam Mommer, who parked the ball into the school’s parking lot, over the fence, to give the Cavs an insurmountable 5-0 lead en route to a 5-2 victory.

Wilmot’s season ends with a 10-15 record, and the Cavaliers (24-2), ranked No. 2 in the state of Wisconsin in Division 2 according to the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll, advance to a WIAA Sectional Tuesday against No. 2 New Berlin Eisenhower at 2 p.m. at Walworth Big Foot High School.

Wilmot head coach Karl Richter wasn’t particularly pleased with a balk call on his pitcher in the Cavaliers’ decisive three-run inning, and the next inning saw one of his players hit a line-drive down the left-field line that appeared to be fair, but was called foul.

“They only had three hits,” Richter texted Wednesday night in regards to Thomas More. “Two singles and a home run that wouldn’t have gone out of 95 percent of the parks in the state.”

“The foul ball hit the white line, and that was not a balk. It is what it is. Alivo had 13 Ks…we had four walks. You can’t walk people. Walks seem to always find a way to score.”

“That pitcher was tough, but we did out-hit them, 6-3.”

The pitcher Richter is referring to is junior right-hander Kyle Alivo, who was firing gas all game long.

Alivo nearly went the distance, going 6-2/3 innings with 13 strikeouts and only two walks. He scattered the six hits.

Down 5-1 in the sixth, Trenten Zeivel scored from second base on a single that was bobbled by the Thomas More left-fielder.

But Alivo was too good in the sixth and seventh, and reliever Elijah Nemiec gave up a hit before retiring the final batter.

“I’m happy with the way our boys competed all season,” Richter said. “Overall, it was a good game. They are a good team and should do well in sectionals.”

Hayden Christiansen allowed five earned runs in five otherwise solid innings. He struck out three and walked four, but only gave up three hits.

Jake Christiansen struck out four batters despite only being credited for one inning pitched.

Hayden and Jake, no relation, are two of seven seniors that will graduate next week.

“Losing our seven seniors is tough,” Richter added. “They leadership and competitiveness will not be easy to replace. We are losing a ton of innings from the mound and offensive threats.”

Marco Falletti, playing in his last game as a Panther and wrapping up a wonderful career, went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead Wilmot.

Richter, now in his second full season as head coach, knows what needs to be done this offseason if Wilmot is ever going to get to the next level.

“We need to get bigger, faster, and stronger,” Richter said. “We need to turn singles into doubles, doubles into home runs. We need to get stronger to prevent injuries during the season. Open gyms to get better at baseball and to prepare for the season.”

“If players do not play another sport in the winter, their winter sport is lifting to prepare for the spring baseball season.”