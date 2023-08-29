BRIGHTON — Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman is inviting golfers to join her at the 2023 County Executive Cup golf outing, a fundraiser for the county’s Junior Golf programs.

The 18-hole outing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Brighton Dale Links, 830 248th Ave. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at noon.

“Each year, more than 200 Kenosha County youth take part in the Junior Golf programs, which promote a healthy lifestyle and instill values like honesty, sportsmanship and respect,” Kerkman said. “You can help to further this mission by playing in, or sponsoring, the County Executive Cup.”

The Junior Golf programs that the outing supports include:

- A six-week fundamentals clinic.

- A competitive, six-week PGA Junior League on area courses.

- A one-week instructional program with course play.

The County Executive Cup entry fee is $95 per golfer, which includes 18 holes with cart, lunch, and various prizes and awards. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 8.