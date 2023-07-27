JT Scara admits it's not fun to lose baseball games in any capacity.

But the first-year Kenosha Kingfish manager understands what summer baseball is all about for his players.

The Kingfish split its final three two-game series heading into the All-Star break after Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Rockford Rivets, Scara's old team, and sat at 25-30 when the season resumed Thursday night at Simmons Field against the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

The three-day All-Star break Monday through Wednesday included plenty of Kingfish representation, with Ross Thompson, Tucker Shalley, Lance Trippel and Brandon Nigh earning All-Star nods.

Thompson leads the team in innings pitched (49-1/3) and strikeouts (40) in nine starts with a 3.83 ERA, despite a 1-3 record. Shalley is the team's unquestioned closer, slamming the door with a team-leading nine saves, a strong 2.55 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24-2/3 innings pitched.

Trippel and Nigh are offensive leaders, with Trippel hitting .277 in 130 at-bats with a team-leading six doubles. The catcher also has 16 RBIs.

Nigh, a third baseman, leads the Kingfish with five home runs, bats .265 and is third on the team with 21 RBIs.

During the All-Star break, Nigh won the All-Star Home Run Derby.

Scara said All-Stars are voted on by managers and coaches.

He said the team's 25-30 start to the season is a bit misleading, as the Kingfish are in just about every game. He's optimistic for the rest of the season and wants to finish strong.

"It’s not fun to be under .500," Scara said Thursday. "With that said, there are multiple objectives for summer ball. Blending minor league baseball player development with college baseball winning mentality. We have played a lot of close games. Record could easily be flipped or better if we make a play here or there. It could also be a disaster if we don’t some plays in games we’ve won. There is a lot to be excited about from the player development standpoint. Several players have made great strides and gained valuable experience. Seeing a player work through some tough times and then something clicks, and they come out not only physically improved but mentally tougher as well is always nice to see."

The Kingfish started the second half particularly slowly with a 1-9 record, and it put them in a hole they've been trying to dig out of throughout July.

However, Scara said his guys were competitive and right there, things just didn't fall their way.

"It started off rough from a win/loss standpoint yes," Scara said. "But we weren’t getting blown out of games, just not doing enough to win. I think the competitiveness of many of those early second half losses kept the team focused, because they felt they were close."

"We weren’t out there getting destroyed every night. I believe it’s made individuals and the group overall a little tougher. Then we started winning a handful of those close games. We've had a couple walk-off victories at home lately. Hopefully, we are moving in the right direction."

Individually, Scara said the pitching staff has been outstanding all season, particularly Thompson and Shalley. He said the staff has kept them in so many games in the month of July.

Brody Krzysiak, a pitcher that just graduated high school, has been "absolutely fearless" on the mound against some of the top hitters in the country, Scara added.

"Reed Gannon, Ryan Linkletter, Jaxson Easterlin, to name a few have impressed recently," Scara added. "Positionally, Brandon Nigh has been fantastic with the bat. Recent walk-off homer, he just won the home run derby, you can really see his confidence building daily. He’s been fun to watch. Dom Listi has made a name for himself. Brandon Heidal does an amazing job behind the plate. Matt Wolfe has improved in every facet of the game since being here and is a natural leader. Recent additions of Giovanny Lorenzo and Julian Jimenez have sparked the team."

As for the remaining 17 games, Scara wants to create a team mentality. It isn't only about what a player does for himself, but how can you help the team win? If you're not having your best game, what else can you do to make everyone better and strive toward the common goal of victory?

"Goals are always the same continue to get better as individuals," Scara added. "I have tried to preach to the team to focus on doing something to help the team win, and how it takes the pressure off yourself as an individual. Everyone has nights going 0-3 or 0-4. If you only care about yourself, it can be a long, lonely summer. Guys who love to compete will do something defensively or on the bases to help us win while struggling at the plate."

"That mentality I believe also makes it much easier to stay positive. As a team go 1-0 today. I don’t like our guys looking at standings. I really hope they don’t. We went on a fantastic run at the end of the first half and gave ourselves an outside chance to make the playoffs. If we try to do that again, we will absolutely fail. Take everything in stride, one day at a time. If you go 1-0 enough, who knows what will happen. The last 2-3 weeks of a season can be a rollercoaster."

The Kingfish returned home for a two-game set against Traverse City Thursday and Friday night.