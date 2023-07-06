ROCKFORD, ILL. - The Kenosha Kingfish lost 5-3 to the Rockford Rivets Wednesday for their fifth consecutive loss dating back to July 2.

It was a back-and-forth battle for the first five innings, but Rockford capitalized on a couple of Kenosha miscues; the home team scored on a passed ball in the sixth and a wild pitch on a dropped third strike in the eighth to close out the ball game.

Vytas Valincius (University of Illinois) stayed hot at the plate for the Kingfish.

He went 2-for-5 with a run, a double and an RBI this evening.

Valincius went 5-for-12 with a pair of runs scored, a pair of doubles and four RBIs in the three-game set at Rivets Stadium.

Nick Demarco (Notre Dame) continued his tear for the Rivets.

He was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a walk. Demarco has now gone back-to-back days with a long ball.

Cumberland University hurler Ryan Calvert (1-0) entered the win column after pitching two innings of shutout ball in relief for Rockford’s third victory in two days.

Northern Illinois University pitcher Ryan Linkletter (0-2) got the loss, as he gave up the go-ahead run and three walks in an inning pitched.

The Kingfish (17-19, 0-3) are on a five-game skid, the longest of any team in the Northwoods League.

The Rivets (23-14, 3-0) have logged a league-best four wins in a row and sit alone atop the Great Lakes East.

Kenosha travels to Madison to face the Mallards Friday night. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.