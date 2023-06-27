GREEN BAY - The Kenosha Kingfish fell 8-2 to the first place Green Bay Rockers in the second game of a doubleheader June 25, falling for the first time since June 21.

After the first two at-bats wrapped up, a torrential downpour pushed the game back to a 4:05 p.m. resumption time.

Kenosha came out and scored in the first frame, but Green Bay put up seven of the next eight runs to snap Kenosha’s four-game win streak.

Cole Gober (Eastern Illinois University) served as the Kingfish’s spark at the plate. Gober went 2-for-3 with a walk as the only member of the offense to reach base three times.

Kyle West (West VIrginia University) provided plenty of support for the Rockers' offense. West went 1-for-2 with a three-run shot (his sixth of the season) and three walks on the day.

Dickinson College hurler Grayson Walker (2-1) earned the win to give Green Bay the victory.

Walker was deemed the most effective reliever after giving up just one hit in four shutout innings of baseball.

UCLA southpaw Christopher Grothues (0-1) was tagged with the loss. Kenosha’s starter allowed three earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts in 1-2/3 innings of work.

With the loss, Kenosha (13-14) remains at fourth place in the Great Lakes East, but they’re now four games off the division lead. The Kingfish hosted the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Simmons Field Tuesday night.

Green Bay (16-12) sits in first place in the Great Lakes West, as they hold a tie with Wausau.

The Kingfish will head home to begin a stretch of six games in seven days at Historic Simmons Field.

Kenosha returns to action tonight at 6:35 p.m. in Rockford against the Rivets. It's the first game of a home-and-home two-game series, which culminates with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Simmons Field Thursday night.

Through Monday, the Kingfish are even at .500 with a 14-14 record, only four games behind the Traverse City (Mich.) Pit Spitters in the Great Lakes standings.

Kingfish top Rockers 2-1, reel In 4th straight victory

The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Green Bay Rockers 2-1 at Capital Credit Union Park to take game one of the two-game set Sunday.

With the victory, the boys in baby blue won a season-best four straight contests.

This was also the longest streak in the Great Lakes division of the Northwoods League through June 25.

Adam Pottinger’s punch single up the middle handed his team a lead in the fifth that they would not give back.

Bobby Atkinson (Heartland Community College) led Kenosha’s offense, as he tied the game at 1-1 with a solo shot to the opposite field in the fourth frame.

Kendal Ewell (University of Kentucky) was a bright spot at the plate for Green Bay. He went 1-for-3 and scored the lone run for his squad.

Eckerd College southpaw Jake Stipp (1-1) earned his first win with the Kingfish after his most impressive outing yet. Stipp gave up just one run on two hits in five and a third innings of work, and the bullpen behind him didn’t give up a single runner the rest of the way.

Missouri Southern State University hurler Kyle Stoddard (2-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing a pair of runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in six frames of work.