Marty Pitts is a man of many hats.

Business owner.

High school baseball coach.

And now Kenosha Kingfish coach.

This guy is from Kenosha and loves his hometown.

The owner of the family business Anna's on the Lake was recently playing a game in batting practice where the players who hit the ball up the middle win prizes.

This particular time, Pitts had the batting practice game winners enjoying a delicious lunch, on Marty, at Anna's on the Lake, Lake Michigan.

"It's actually the old building of Common Grounds in downtown Kenosha," Pitts said during batting practice. "It's our family spot we opened in the fall. It's a coffee shop that has a liquor and beer license. We have breakfast, lunch and a grill operating on the deck."

"We partnered up with our families. My Aunt Joni, Uncle Sam, my cousins Frank and Jonathan who own Swedes downtown...there's our family and Swedes' partnership. The kids have had fun with it, they've been out to lunch a lot."

Pitts, 29, a Tremper High School graduate, just finished his third season as the Indian Trail varsity baseball head coach. He just can't enough of the game he loves, and the opportunity to work as a hitting coach with the Kingfish was hard to turn down.

Pitts played college baseball at Cardinal Stritch University and North Park University in Chicago.

"It's been really fun," Pitts said about the Indian Trail job. "It's a bright future in the program. We've had a lot of good kids. Last year we were young, and we have a lot of kids coming back. Sam Callow had a phenomenal season on the mound, and he is a good positional player."

Pitts must be doing a pretty good job in his first season as the Kingfish hitting coach.

Through Thursday, Kenosha has won seven of eight games, and Camden Janik (.362 batting average), Lance Trippel (.348), Cole Gober (.286), Brandon Nigh (.280) and Bobby Atkinson (.276) are all hitting above .275.

Nigh, Atkinson and Tucker Zdunich each have clobbered two home runs this season.

Vytas Valincius leads the club with 18 RBIs.

The Kingfish have gotten exceptional starting pitching in their recent hot streak - a stretch where Kenosha has won seven of eight games including three in a row through Thursday.

Along with Janik's hot hitting (he's fifth in batting average in the Northwoods League), quality starts each night, and the closing abilities of Tucker Shalley, Kenosha is right where it needs to be with the first half break right around the corner. The Kingfish have six more games remaining in the first half.

Can the Kingfish keep this momentum going?

Well, head coach JT Scara feels good about his squad, and he's not surprised at all that the team is playing well.

"Kenosha is just a good place to be," he said in a recent interview. "The back end of the bullpen has been really, really exceptional. I can see the support from the fan base. It's always a great crowd."

"The ultimate goal is to get into the playoffs and make a run at the championship."