TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. —The bleeding needs to stop, but currently there is no ambulance on the way for the Kenosha Kingfish.

Losers of four straight games, the second half of the 2023 Northwoods League schedule has been anything but nice to the Simmons Field boys, as the Fish have lost four straight and are now 1-7 to start the 2nd half of the season.

Kenosha is in last place in the Great Lakes East division of the NWL.

The Kingfish return home this weekend with a two-game set against Kalamazoo. Saturday's first pitch at Simmons Field is set for 6:35 p.m., while Sunday's matinee starts at 1:35.

Monday night was another example of the recent woes as Kenosha held a 2-1 lead but gave up four unanswered to fall, 5-2, to the Traverse City (Mich.) Pit Spitters.

It was the first of a two-game set at Turtle Creek Stadium.

After Kenosha jumped out to a 2-1 lead, Traverse City scored the final four runs of the ball game to go up 4-1 on the season series.

The 2021 Northwoods League champions are now outscoring the visitors 41-16 in the 2023 season.

Dom Listi (North Central College) made an emphatic entrance in his Kingfish debut, as he sent a solo shot to center in his second at bat for JT Scara’s squad. Listi finished his day 1-for-3 with a walk drawn at the plate.

Glenn Miller (Eastern Michigan University) was the most dangerous man on offense all afternoon. He went 2-for-4 with a double and a season-high four RBI for the Pit Spitters.

California State University Stanislaus hurler Anthony Ramirez (1-1) got his first victory of the season with Traverse City after tossing a pair of shutout, hitless innings in relief.

Oakland University commit Brody Krzysiak (0-1) took the loss for Kenosha after giving up three earned runs through two and a third innings of work.

The Kingfish (18-23, 1-7) have dropped four straight contests and nine of their last 10.

They now sit alone at the bottom of the Great Lakes East.

The Pit Spitters (27-15, 5-2) bounce back following a loss to Wisconsin Rapids on July 9; they hold a tie for the Great Lakes East lead with the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Kenosha travels to Battle Creek, Mich. to battle the Battle Jacks tonight at 5:35 p.m.

- Cory Sparks, the play-by-play voice of the Kenosha Kingfish, contributed to this report.

