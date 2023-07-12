TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. - It took about one week, but the Kenosha Kingfish players can finally breathe a bit of a sigh of relief.

That's because they earned a 4-3 victory Tuesday night in Michigan, a win they desperately needed after starting the second half of the 2023 Northwoods League season 1-7.

With the victory, the Kingfish put an end to a four-game losing streak and split the two-game set with their division foes.

They also improved to 11-5 in games where they scored first, as the Pit Spitters’ three-run response in the sixth frame didn’t prove to be enough.

Dom Listi (North Central College) is making one of the most electric entrances in Kenosha history.

The lefty went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and two RBIs.

Listi is now 5-for-7 with two runs scored, a home run and three runs batted in through his first two games under Field Manager JT Scara.

Camden Traficante (Embry Riddle Aeronautical University) led Traverse City with a productive day at the plate. He went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double and extended his hitting streak to six games.

University of Kentucky southpaw Reed Gannon (1-1) picked up his first victory of the season after allowing no runs on two hits in 2-2/3 innings of work.

Gannon also struck out two in what was his longest Kingfish outing of the summer.

Eckerd College righty Tucker Shalley logged his league-leading ninth save of the season to put a bow on this team’s first win since a 6-5 home victory against Madison on July 6th.

University of Jamestown hurler Hayden Brown (1-1) entered the loss column for the first time with the Pit Spitters. He gave up the go-ahead run on three hits in an inning and two thirds.

With their second win in July, Kenosha (19-23, 2-7) still sits at the bottom of the Great Lakes East.

Traverse City (27-16, 5-3) now resides at third place in the East; they are a full game back of the division-leading Kalamazoo Growlers.

The Kingfish will now travel to Battle Creek, Mich., where they’ll take on the Battle Jacks for a four-game set across three days.

Friday night's action starts at 5:35 p.m. The teams played a doubleheader Thursday.