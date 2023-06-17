FOND DU LAC - The Kenosha Kingfish redeemed themselves with a 3-2 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders to split their seventh series of the season.

This was the first time in 2023 Kenosha has won game two of a series.

Kenosha struck for a pair of runs in the opening frame to start the night. Starting off strong has been a struggle for Field Manager JT Scara’s unit, as it had been outscored 26-9 in the first inning coming into tonight’s contest.

In a game where offense was scarce, Cole Gober (Eastern Illinois University) shined bright on offense for the Kingfish.

Gober went 2-for-4 with an RBI on the night as the only member on his team to register a multi-hit game.

Connor Cooney (College of the Holy Cross) had the best day at the plate of any Dock Spider, finishing 2-for-5 with an RBI of his own.

West Virginia University right-hander Grant Siegel (1-0) got the win and gave Kenosha one of its strongest outings of the young season.

The Mountaineer went five innings while giving up just two runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Siegel is just the second starter on the team to register a win, with Ross Thompson (St. Ambrose University) being the other.

Eckerd College’s Tucker Shalley (2) slammed the door with the save.

Justin Doyle (0-2) took the loss for Fond du Lac for the second time in his last three starts. Doyle gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits with three strikeouts in six innings of work.

With the victory, the Kingfish (8-9) now hold sole possession of fourth place in the Great Lakes East.

Meanwhile, the Dock Spiders (5-12) sit six games off the pace in last place of the Great Lakes West division.

Kenosha will finish out its road trip with a two-game set against the Kokomo Jackrabbits (7-10).

Game one of the series is on June 17 with a first pitch start time of 6:05 p.m.