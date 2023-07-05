ROCKFORD, ILL. – The Kenosha Kingfish lost by scores of 9-8 and 3-1 to the Rockford Rivets in an Independence Day twin bill before a combined crowd of 5,676 at Rivets Stadium.

In game one, Kenosha jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two and a half frames. Rockford posted a five spot in the bottom of the third thanks to a three-run shot by Nick Demarco (Notre Dame) and a two-RBI double off the wall by Matthew Mebane (South Georgia State College).

Cole Gober (Eastern Illinois University) smashed a two-run shot over the left field wall to give the Kingfish an 8-5 lead in the fifth inning, but the Rivets scored the last four runs of the game and walked off the visitors on an error off the bat of Dustin Allen (University of San Diego).

South Carolina Upstate pitcher Beau Coffman (1-0) retired five hitters without giving up a baserunner for the victory, and Eckerd College righty Tucker Shalley (2-1) allowed the winning run for his first loss of the season.

In game two, it was a pitcher’s duel between Kingfish hurler Ross Thompson (St. Ambrose University) and a Rivets pitching duo of Landon Southern (Anderson University) and Jacob Davis (Missouri Southern State University).

Southern and Davis prevailed, combining for a seven-inning outing where they allowed just one run on three hits.

Southern (1-0) earned the victory in his Northwoods League debut, and former Rivet Thompson (1-1) took the loss after allowing three earned runs in six innings with five strikeouts.

Valincius was the offensive standout for Kenosha.

The powerful righty went 3-for-7 with a run, a double and three RBIs in two games at the plate Tuesday.

Demarco exploded on offense to propel Rockford to their doubleheader sweep.

He combined for a 4-for-6 effort with a home run, four RBIs and a double on the day.

The Kingfish (17-18, 0-2) have dropped three straight games dating back to the first half of the season.

The Rivets (22-14, 2-0) have now won three straight contests and hold an early lead in the Northwoods League’s Great Lakes East standings.