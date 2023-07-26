Imagine growing up playing the game you love and one day, someone decides you are one of the very best in the entire country.

That's what Kenosha resident Lillyanna Rodriguez is going through right now.

The 13-year-old softball sensation tried out for the USA Softball All-American team back in mid-June in Salem, and she was selected as one of only 10 girls from the state of Wisconsin to advance to Oklahoma Aug. 10-13 and test her luck on the grandest softball stage in America - the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma.

This event will provide national exposure to elite athletes in the 12U age division and has been designed to identify and highlight the best athletes from across the country.

"We know that you have worked hard, and you should be extremely proud of this accomplishment," Rodriguez's acceptance letter states. "Designation to USA Softball All-American team is the highest honor a player can receive and instantly brands a player as one of the top athletes in the United States."

Lillyanna's dad Richard proudly says "Northside" Kenosha when asked where they live, and someday she will shine for the Bradford Red Devils.

But for now, the Bullen Middle School eighth-grader has the opportunity of a lifetime to showcase her skills in front of tons of college coaches and other scouts.

Selected by USA Softball to play infield in the upcoming Oklahoma City showcase, Lillyanna already knows she wants to be the starting shortstop one day at Bradford for head coach John Ruffalo.

"I'm very excited about the Oklahoma trip because I have never went to Oklahoma and I have never played on the Oklahoma field," Lillyanna said Tuesday. "I've worked out with my team Puma. I have been to private lessons. My dad has coached me through it. I work out at home a lot. I enjoy all the training."

If you've been living under a rock the past few years or just don't follow college softball too closely, the Oklahoma Sooners are a pretty big deal. So getting the opportunity to play in the softball hotbed of America is quite the treat.

The Sooners recently beat Florida State in the College World Series to win their 53rd consecutive game, an NCAA Division I record, and they've now won three consecutive national championships. In fact, their last win came in Oklahoma City in the same stadium where Lillyanna will be competing in August.

Currently, Lillyanna Rodriguez plays for the 14U Golf Puma Academy team, along with Kiwanis Baseball Junior League in Kenosha and Bullen Middle School. Puma is located in Kenosha.

She plans on getting to know Oklahoma City when she's down there, bonding with teammates and wants to "win the tournament with my team."

So why softball?

"I play softball because I enjoy it and it's one of the sports I'm best at," Lillyanna said. "I started playing in hardball leagues at age 5 and joined softball leagues at age 8. I continue to play softball because it continues to challenge me every year. Players and teams around me keep getting better, so I have to keep growing and getting tougher."

Currently, Lillyanna is working with her dad and coaches John Ruffalo (Bradford head coach) and Alyssa Roberts to sharpen her skills for the big tournament.

Eventually, she wants to live in a warmer climate, and is hoping softball can take her there.

"My dreams in life are to go to school using softball as a way to get there, but it has to be nice weather," Lillyanna said. "I don't like Wisconsin winters. I want to become a zoologist or serve my country, maybe a marine biologist. I really love animals."

Entering the summer, Rodriguez wanted to hit a home run over the fence at 220 feet, and she's done it eight times.

Next on the goals list is straight A's in school.

"I hope to continue having straight A's, stay in National Junior Honor Society and hopefully make my sports teams, softball, basketball and volleyball," Lillyanna added.

Next year, when high school rolls around, Lillyanna already has big plans, including a new car from dad.

"In high school, I hope to continue to have good grades, make new friends and adjust to a bigger school, hopefully find new clubs and try new things," Lillyanna Rodriguez said. "Also, I want to make it on the softball team and basketball team. Hopefully, I'll get my license, and my dad will buy me a car."