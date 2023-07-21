Last month's Major League Baseball Draft saw hundreds of baseball players' lifelong dreams come true.

Nineteen of the first 37 picks once played for Team USA Baseball, a national youth travel ball organization, and what's more impressive is the top eight picks are Team USA alumni.

Kenosha 13-year-old Ben Smet-Cooper may be the next baseball player to realize a Team USA big league dream.

The former Kenosha Little League star who threw a no-hitter during last summer's Little League tournament in Indianapolis eventually turned his passion into profit thanks to his TikTok videos, and now his viral presence is helping him get noticed throughout the country.

Just ask his dad, Brandon, who said Friday afternoon he was randomly contacted one day back in March from a Team USA representative on Twitter. The man said he liked Ben's TikTok videos and was interested in having the 5-foot-11, 200-pound slugger on Team USA. But there was one catch. Brandon and Ben had to drive to Grand Rapids, Mich., in two days for a tryout.

And the travel costs were on them.

They didn't have to pay to tryout, but still, you're talking about a five-hour drive on basically a whim, with the promise of baseball stardom looming.

Sure, why not?

So they left Kenosha at 5 a.m. and drove in the dark to Michigan, arriving in time for the 9 a.m. tryout.

"I didn't know what to think," Brandon said Friday. "I looked it up, and it was legit. They didn't ask for money, they said just come."

Brandon said he believes his son may be the only kid from Kenosha to ever make the 14U All-Region Team USA squad.

Ben will be one of 36 kids from the Midwest Region to compete Aug. 16-20 in Cary, N.C., for a chance to earn a coveted spot on the Team USA National squad. Along with the Midwest, 36 kids each from the Northwest, Southwest, South, Southeast and Northeast (216 total) will be showing their stuff in front of various Olympic, collegiate and professional baseball coaches.

From the 216, 36 will make it to the 15U Team USA National Team, which travels to play tournaments in Canada, Mexico, Guatemala and all over North America. Play would begin in 2024.

Ben advanced past the Michigan round back in March, then was one of 36 kids selected from a pool of 200 or so in Rantoul, Ill. back on June 13. Brandon said he and Ben were nervous about making it to the next round in North Carolina because Ben went 0-for-4 in his two showcase games in Illinois, but Ben's measurables and talent stood out.

According to Brandon, Ben Smet-Cooper is the first kid from Wisconsin to make it this far, and he's only one step away from the Team USA National team, a prestigious level that's produced countless professional baseball players.

Ben, who plays for Puma Baseball Academy in Kenosha under the direction of Program Director Josh Colon and head coach Dan Bline, will be going against the cream of the crop for traveling baseball teams in North Carolina.

"It's going to be the best club players in the country," Brandon Cooper said. "Programs like Hitters (Caledonia) and other elite clubs will have players going against Ben."

"Once Puma found out Ben was going to be selected to the all-region team, they've been super supportive. They've brought in their older kids, 16- and 17-year-olds, to pitch to Ben to get him ready. Those guys are throwing 80 miles an hour or faster."

At the end of the day, Ben is only 13, and he attends Lance Middle School. He won't turn 14 years old until September, while most of the kids at this showcase are already 14 and some going on 15 soon.

Currently, Ben plays for the Puma 13U Black squad, and he's having a big summer with eight home runs, a .batting average in the 460s and more than 40 RBIs in only 36 games. His team was 23-14-2 as of early July and placed in the top five in a few tournaments.

"It feels good," Ben said about making the all-region team. "Knowing how much work I put in and seeing what can happen."

Ben is a power hitter with good size and normally is one of the bigger kids that he plays with and against. But at the Illinois tryout in June, it was a different story.

"The last tryout was crazy," he said. "Every player was my size or bigger, and everyone was very good. It was about 200 players from 12 states. I really liked the coaches, and they had a Jumbotron with Team USA on the field. Also, I met a lot of kids and players from all over the Midwest region."

"The ultimate goal is to play as much as possible with the best talent. If I perform well in August I have a shot at the National team. At that point, you play the best in the world."

No matter what happens in North Carolina, Smet-Cooper is ready for the next phase of his baseball career - playing with the some of the best players in the country and maybe even the world in club ball, and adding high school baseball to his plate next summer.

"I play first base, third base and I pitch," Ben added. "This year I'm doing well. Whatever I can do to help our team win is what I focus on. In the offseason we focused on speed and agility with Elite Endurance in Kenosha, and I have improved a lot with my speed and running."