The Kenosha Unified School District Recreation Department has announced the winners of its 2023 Junior Tennis Tournament held at Bullen Middle School on July 27-28.

The winners include (listed by category):

Boys 14 and under Singles: First place, Rocco Serpe; Second, Gavin Habel; Third, Charles Yao; and Fourth, Bo Breckenridge.

Girls 14 and under Singles: First place, Megan Straka; Second, Rayelle Scott; Third, Harmony Garcia; and Fourth, Lilyanna Aiello.

Mixed 18 and under Doubles: First place, Enzo Serpe/Dom Matteucci; Second, Alexa Szela/Ella Krauter; and Third (by forfeit), Sydnee Quinn/Josephine Redig.

Mixed 14 and under Doubles: First place, Noah Benzaquen/Emmitt Benzaquen; Second, Archie Shaver/Truman Shaver; Third, Geneveive Ciskowski/Matteo McTernan; and Fourth, Esmeralda Mondragon/Jairus Scott.

Winners of the Sportsmanship Aware were Genevieve Ciskowski, Mateo McTernan, Esmeralda Mondragon and Jairus Scott.