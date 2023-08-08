Win, lose or draw, they're still the talk of the town and perhaps Kenosha's most popular sports destination.

The Kenosha Kingfish are only 10 years in as a franchise, and Monday night was another example of the over-arching reach into the community.

In front of a near-capacity crowd of more than 2,100 wild Fish heads, Kenosha stormed back from an early 5-0 hole with a five-run sixth to tie things up before the rival Rivets answered with five in the final three innings to put things away.

The loss furthered the Kingfish descent into the lower depths of the Northwoods League, where they are only 11-23 in the second half.

But all isn't for naught.

The vibe at Simmons Field was cheery and festive, and Kenosha's die-hard faithful never gave up on the cheers, even in the end.

The crowd, which included nearly 20 family members of Indian Trail 2022 graduate Tanner Johnson, Monday night's starting pitcher for Rockford, voiced their optimism until the end of the game.

Tucker Shalley, normally unhittable and leading the 'Fish with 10 saves on the season, was asked to enter the game an inning earlier than usual, and it showed.

He labored throughout, allowing four earned runs in the eighth and ninth innings to seal the home team's fate.

The other side didn't have these troubles with pitching, at least not until the big sixth inning by the Kingfish.

The first five innings were just about perfect for Johnson, who was named an All-Region Pitcher of the Year starting pitcher at his college this past spring.

The former Indian Trail Hawk earned the no-decision, but started and allowed only two hits in five innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

After the game, Johnson described a memorable night where all the people he wanted there, came to cheer him on - in his "second" hometown. Johnson, 19, said it feels "awesome" to see his high school coach, Marty Pitts, as well.

Pitts is the Kingfish hitting coach.

"Coach Pitts was nice enough to give me 18 tickets to give to my friends, so it was good to see a lot of people I haven't seen in awhile and I'm glad I delivered," Johnson said.

Johnson attends a Division I NCAA junior college at Triton, which is just outside of Chicago. He's been with the Rivets since July 7, and last summer, he played with a travel team in a men's hardball league. Triton went 39-17 in the spring, and they were knocked out in the regional.

"The first game I started I gave up a bunch of runs," Johnson said about his first game with Rockford. "But I've been doing good out of the 'pen, and I'm glad I got the start tonight. It was nice to put up some zeroes tonight."

Johnson added he'd like to transfer to a college down South to continue his playing career, since he grew up in Texas before moving to Kenosha for high school.

For now, he can soak up the feeling of firing an absolute gem in front of all your high school friends and family.

As for the Kingfish and head coach JT Scara, who looked dejected and was quiet in the dugout after Rockford started running away with the victory in the final innings, will have to find a way to finish the season on a positive note.

Kenosha played its final home game last night, and the Kingfish will finish the season in Michigan, with two-game sets in Traverse City tonight and Thursday followed by the season's final series Friday and Saturday in Kalamazoo.