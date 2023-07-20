The Kenosha Kingfish topped the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Tuesday night with a final score of 5-1.

The Kingfish are coming off of a series win against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. This is their second win in a row.

Kenosha’s pitching shone on Tuesday night, striking out 13 Dock Spiders. Cole Tolbert (Ole Miss) started the game for Kenosha, only giving up 1 run through 5.0 innings. Tolbert earned the win and now has a record of 3-2.

Reagan Burford (Ole Miss) accounted for 2 of Kenosha’s 5 runs with his 2-run home run in the bottom of the 8th. That was Burford’s 4th home run of the season.

Tanner Smith (Presbyterian College) accounted for the only Fond Du Lac run of the game.

Kenosha remains in 5th place of the Great Lakes East Division, with a record of 6-11. Fond Du Lac is in 5th place of the Great Lakes West Division with a record of 7-9.

These two teams will face off again on Wednesday night. First pitch will be at 6:35 PM CST.