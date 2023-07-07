A large crowd of more than 3,000 Fish fans witnessed a rarity Thursday night at Simmons Field.

The Kenosha Kingfish held off the comeback-minded Madison Mallards, 6-5, to snap a five-game losing streak, and the first inning provided some post-Fourth of July fireworks.

It's not every day you see back-to-back jacks, but that's exactly how Kenosha took the lead in the first inning.

Cole Gober smashed a line drive over the left-center field fence, and Camden Janik followed it up with a solo shot of his own, and Kenosha took a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

The back-to-back bombs set the tone for a solid offensive night for the Kingfish, who improved to 18-19 on the season.

Madison tied the game at 2-2, but the Kingfish scored one in the fifth inning as Brandon Heidal scored on a Lance Trippel sacrifice fly.

Kenosha built the lead to 5-2 with a two-run sixth, highlighted by an Adam Pottinger sacrifice fly that scored Vytas Valincius.

But Madison wasn't going to go away quietly in the back-and-forth affair.

The Mallards answered right back with a three spot in the top of the seventh to tie things up at 5-5. However, Kenosha came right back in the bottom half thanks to Madison's misfortune.

Tucker Zdunich singled to start the seventh and advanced to third on two wild pitches before scoring the go-ahead and eventual winning run thanks to a balk by Madison pitcher Andres Kleinsek. Kenosha was up 6-5 and still only had one out with runners in scoring position, but Gober popped out to right field and Janik grounded out to the pitcher to end the threat.

Kenosha needed its bullpen to take over, and that's exactly what happened.

Brandon Nigh only allowed one walk in a scoreless eighth inning, and once again, closer Tucker Shalley closed the door for the save.

Shalley is having quite the year. It was his eighth save of the season, which accounts for nearly half of the team's 18 wins, and his microscopic ERA dropped to 0.95.

Mason Morris got the victory for the Kingfish, and starter Greg Martinez improved his ERA to 3.86 thanks to four solid innings where he allowed only one run and struck out seven.

Valincius led the Kingfish with a 2-for-3 performance, and Blaine Schmitt, Heidal and Matt Wolfe each added a hit.

Kenosha completed its home-and-home two-game series at Madison Friday night, in a game that was completed after the Kenosha News went to press.

The Kingfish return to Simmons Field this weekend for a two-game set against Kalamazoo. Saturday night's first pitch is at 6:35 p.m., while Sunday's day game starts at 1:35 p.m.