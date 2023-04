Umpires needed for Kenosha Little Leagues

Little Leaguers of Kenosha is looking for individuals who wish to umpire.

The games are Monday through Friday, with game times of 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The length of games is 1½ hours for 9/10 year olds and 1¾ hours for 11/12 year olds.

Games are played at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex on 39th Ave. and 42nd Street.

If you are interested email: commissioner@littleleaguersofkenosha.com