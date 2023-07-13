Kenosha Country Club, renowned for its rich history and exceptional golfing experience, is proud to announce that it will be hosting the prestigious 2024 United States Hickory Open from Sept. 8-10, 2024.

This esteemed event celebrates the traditions and heritage of golf played with hickory-shafted clubs, bringing together golfers from across the nation for a unique and nostalgic competition.

As one of the premier golf courses in Wisconsin, Kenosha Country Club provides the perfect backdrop for this historic tournament.

The club's rich legacy, dating back to its founding in 1896, combined with its Donald Ross-designed championship layout, makes it an ideal venue for showcasing the artistry and skill required to play with hickory-shafted clubs. The United States Hickory Open is a celebration of golf's early roots and traditions, featuring players who embrace the challenge of using vintage or replica hickory-shafted clubs and gutta-percha golf balls.

The tournament not only showcases the skill and expertise of the participants but also immerses them in an authentic hickory golf experience, complete with period-appropriate attire and a deep appreciation for the history of the game.

"We are thrilled to host the 2024 United States Hickory Open at Kenosha Country Club," said John Schneider, PGA General Manager at Kenosha Country Club. "Our commitment to preserving golf's heritage aligns perfectly with the spirit of this event. We look forward to welcoming hickory golfers from across the country to our historic club and providing them with a memorable and challenging tournament experience."

The United States Hickory Open at Kenosha Country Club promises to be a remarkable event that combines competitive golf with a deep appreciation for the traditions and craftsmanship of the early game. Golf enthusiasts and spectators alike can expect to witness a captivating display of skill, sportsmanship, and camaraderie, as players embrace the challenges and nuances of playing with hickory-shafted clubs.

For more information about Kenosha Country Club and the 2024 United States Hickory Open, please visit www.kenoshacountryclub.com or www.hickorygolfers.com About Kenosha Country Club:Founded in 1896, Kenosha Country Club is a premier golf destination located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Designed by Donald Ross in 1922, the 18-hole championship layout is celebrated as one of the finest in the state. With a commitment to preserving the history and traditions of the game, Kenosha Country Club offers a memorable golfing experience for members and guests.